403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
CIA Deputy Director’s Son Passes Away in Ukraine War
(MENAFN) A senior CIA official's son tragically passed away last year “while fighting in the conflict in Ukraine,” according to a statement from the CIA on Friday, as reported by media sources.
Michael Gloss, aged 21 and the son of Juliane Gallina, the agency’s deputy director for digital innovation, passed away in the spring of 2024. The agency characterized this loss as a “private family matter,” noting that Gloss had previously struggled with mental health issues.
A spokesperson expressed that the entire CIA "family is heartbroken for their loss," while also clarifying that this incident is not being treated as a national security matter.
Russian media outlets reported on the death of Michael Gloss, referencing government documents and his social media presence. Gloss, who had traveled extensively, later aligned himself with Russian forces. On his platforms, he shared a photo of himself smiling in Moscow's Red Square, expressed support for Russia's military efforts, and condemned Western depictions of the war. He labeled the conflict as a fight against “the Ukraine Proxy war” and accused Ukraine’s military of being “corrupt” and “overwhelmed.”
Michael Gloss, aged 21 and the son of Juliane Gallina, the agency’s deputy director for digital innovation, passed away in the spring of 2024. The agency characterized this loss as a “private family matter,” noting that Gloss had previously struggled with mental health issues.
A spokesperson expressed that the entire CIA "family is heartbroken for their loss," while also clarifying that this incident is not being treated as a national security matter.
Russian media outlets reported on the death of Michael Gloss, referencing government documents and his social media presence. Gloss, who had traveled extensively, later aligned himself with Russian forces. On his platforms, he shared a photo of himself smiling in Moscow's Red Square, expressed support for Russia's military efforts, and condemned Western depictions of the war. He labeled the conflict as a fight against “the Ukraine Proxy war” and accused Ukraine’s military of being “corrupt” and “overwhelmed.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment