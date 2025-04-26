403
Media reports cancelation of Romania’s presidential election gets overturned
(MENAFN) A Romanian appeals court has overturned the Constitutional Court's decision to annul the results of the first round of the 2024 presidential election, which had been unexpectedly won by independent candidate Calin Georgescu. Local media outlets reported on Thursday that the decision to cancel the results was suspended.
Georgescu, an outspoken critic of NATO and opponent of arming Ukraine, gained significant attention in November 2024 when he secured 23% of the vote in the first round. However, the Constitutional Court later invalidated the results, citing alleged "irregularities" in his campaign and intelligence reports claiming Russian interference, which Moscow denied.
Judge Alexandru Vasile of the Ploiesti Court of Appeal ruled to reverse the annulment. The prosecutor’s office has filed an appeal against this decision, according to reports from HotNews. George Simion, leader of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians party, praised the court’s ruling as a victory for democracy, though he noted that the Central Electoral Bureau, which had previously banned Georgescu from running in May, continues to disregard the decision.
In February, Georgescu faced criminal charges, including allegations of attempting “anti-constitutional acts” and promoting “fascist, racist, or xenophobic ideologies,” charges he denies. Georgescu maintains that the criminal case against him is part of a broader campaign orchestrated by Romania’s “deep state.” He remains under judicial supervision with a 60-day travel ban.
An investigation into the alleged "irregularities" found that they were likely caused by a consulting firm linked to the pro-Western National Liberal Party, which had run a campaign for one of Georgescu's opponents. This strategy ultimately backfired.
