Shmyhal, Georgieva Discuss Support For Ukraine In 2025-2026

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva discussed continued support for Ukraine in 2025-2026.

In a post on Telegram , Shmyhal shared details of the meeting, which took place in Washington, according to Ukrinform.

Shmyhal said that he thanked Georgieva for her strong speech in support of Ukraine during a ministerial-level roundtable, as well as for her leadership - and that of the IMF - in coordinating financial assistance to Ukraine totaling more than $150 billion.

"We are continuing our work on the joint EFF program. We are grateful for the seven successful program reviews, which have enabled us to attract more than $10 billion," he said.

Shmyhal and Georgieva also discussed future support for Ukraine in 2025-2026.

"Ukraine remains committed to the reforms we are implementing together with the IMF," he said, thanking the IMF for its consistent and steadfast support of Ukraine.

Ukraine's PM, World Bank president discuss joint projects, 2026 financing

The IMF recently published its World Economic Outlook, in which it downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth to 2% in 2025.

According to the Fund, the downgrade was driven by the effects of Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, a strained labor market, and ongoing uncertainty due to the war.

Photo credit: Denys Shmyhal / Telegram