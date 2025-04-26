Shmyhal, Georgieva Discuss Support For Ukraine In 2025-2026
In a post on Telegram , Shmyhal shared details of the meeting, which took place in Washington, according to Ukrinform.
Shmyhal said that he thanked Georgieva for her strong speech in support of Ukraine during a ministerial-level roundtable, as well as for her leadership - and that of the IMF - in coordinating financial assistance to Ukraine totaling more than $150 billion.
"We are continuing our work on the joint EFF program. We are grateful for the seven successful program reviews, which have enabled us to attract more than $10 billion," he said.
Shmyhal and Georgieva also discussed future support for Ukraine in 2025-2026.
"Ukraine remains committed to the reforms we are implementing together with the IMF," he said, thanking the IMF for its consistent and steadfast support of Ukraine.Read also: Ukraine's PM, World Bank president discuss joint projects, 2026 financing
The IMF recently published its World Economic Outlook, in which it downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth to 2% in 2025.
According to the Fund, the downgrade was driven by the effects of Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, a strained labor market, and ongoing uncertainty due to the war.
