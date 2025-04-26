At WBG, IMF Spring Meetings Minister Of Finance Participates In Roundtable On Financing Lebanon Recovery, Reconstruction

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: Minister of Finance HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari participated in the "Lebanon Financing Recovery and Reconstruction" roundtable, held within the framework of the Lebanon Emergency Assistance Project, on the sidelines of the annual Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG), currently being held in Washington, D.C.

The roundtable aimed to discuss ways to support Lebanon in facing current economic and humanitarian challenges, review effective financing mechanisms that contribute to rapid recovery and sustainable reconstruction, and highlight the importance of coordinating international efforts and strengthening partnerships between donors and international financial institutions to ensure an integrated and effective response.

HE the Minister reiterated the State of Qatar's commitment to supporting humanitarian and development efforts in Lebanon and its readiness to contribute to any initiatives that would enhance stability and prosperity in the region.