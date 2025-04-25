Plum Paper's Customer Appreciation Sale Celebrates Nurses, Teachers, Moms And All The Planners Who Keep Life On Track

"This sale is our way of honoring the everyday heroes in our community - the planners who keep everything running smoothly," says Allison LaGasse, Senior Marketing Manager at Plum Paper. "We're excited to give them even more ways to plan and personalize, especially with our new cover patterns and accessories."

What's New: Fresh Patterns and Planning Essentials

The Customer Appreciation Collection brings more ways to build a completely customized planner than ever before, including:



Three new cover patterns, perfect for spring gifting

Matching notepads in all-new patterns

New magnetic bookmarks to keep your place in style

New Vegan leather folios for a polished look

New Decorative Daily Planner Layouts with 30-minute intervals for detailed planning

New expanded font options for customizing the year tag on your cover New Planner Add-On colors for an artistic touch

Whether you're gifting a planner for Teacher Appreciation Week (May 5 – 9), sending thanks during National Nurses Week (May 6 – 12), or looking for the perfect gift for Mother's Day (May 11), Plum Paper makes it easy to create something truly unique.

Thank You to the Planners Who Do It All

At Plum Paper, we know planners are more than just a place to jot down to-dos - they're tools for self-care, reflection, and empowerment. We're honored to support the people who use Plum Paper products to stay organized, care for others and find balance in their own lives.

Start building your perfect planner at plumpaper , and don't forget to shop the Customer Appreciation Sale May 5 – 12 to save 25% and receive a gift with orders of $50 or more. For more news and updates, follow Plum Paper on Facebook , Instagram and TikTok .

About Plum Paper

Plum Paper is the first fully customizable planner and stationery company. All planners can be personalized to fit the needs of our customers with beautiful cover designs, editable layout selections, any start month, custom holidays, stickers, and a wide variety of add-ons for home, work, school, and hobbies. Planners are hand-coiled in America, ensuring each product is artfully produced. Plum Paper also offers a collection of handcrafted personalized notebooks, notepads, stickers, and stationery. The company's mission is to help everyone stay organized throughout the year by bringing customers joy every time they get to use Plum Paper custom products. Learn more at plumpaper .

SOURCE Plum Paper