PJ's Soaps & Bombs Sets New Standard In Natural Skincare With Eco-Conscious Packaging And Artisan Ingredients

ELK GROVE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- PJ's Soaps & Bombs, the handcrafted bath and body company known for its small-batch production and community-driven ethos, is emerging as a standout in the evolving natural skincare market. As the demand for clean, sustainable personal care grows in 2025, PJ's continues to meet consumers where they are, with handcrafted soaps, moisturizing bath crumble , and intentional product design focused on skin health and eco-friendly living. PJ's Bath Crumble is made with Sodium Lauryl Sulfoacetate (SLSA), a gentle, naturally derived alternative to SLS, formulated for skin-friendly cleansing.Founded in 2021 by Patrick and Jill Cunningham, PJ's Soaps & Bombs crafts each product by hand in Elk Grove, California using thoughtfully selected ingredients. Their line of handmade soaps and bath crumbles incorporates a balance of essential oils and premium fragrance oils to deliver both therapeutic and sensorial experiences. While PJ's products are paraben-free, phthalate-free, and detergent-free, they openly share that some soaps use mica as a colorant-occasionally derived from lab-created fluorphlogopite, for added transparency.“Some scents simply cannot be achieved with essential oils alone,” said Jill Cunningham, co-founder of PJ's Soaps & Bombs.“Our Tranquil Beach Bath Crumble is a great example. The fragrance captures the breezy calm of a beachside moment-something that requires custom fragrance oil blends, thoughtfully selected for safety and skin compatibility.”PJ's is also a leader in sustainability. Their eco-friendly packaging practices include recyclable shipping materials and repurposed soap scraps, which are used to create donated loaves for charitable organizations like Loaves and Fishes in Sacramento, CA. Their mission is reflected in every product-from their no-waste trimmings to their skin-soothing Simply White Soap, praised by customers with sensitive skin.One such customer, Peggy Randall, shared: “I cannot say enough good words about this company and their products. Their customer service is definitely a grand slam home run! The products make your skin feel enriched and your body feel healthy!”Handcrafted Duck Soaps – Guest Bath SoapsSpend 10 Bucks and Buy 10 Ducks to Support the Elk Grove CA Animal Shelter.Each $10 bag comes with 10 adorable mini duck soaps in a mix of colors, scents, and soap types-no two bags are alike! These tiny treasures are perfect for little hands, guest bathrooms, or fun little gifts.Best of all, 100% of your purchase goes directly to the Elk Grove SPCA. Your support helps provide nutritious food, enrichment, and advanced veterinary care for animals in need. It also funds adoption efforts and vital community outreach programs.Want to help even more? The Elk Grove SPCA also accepts private donations, monetary contributions are always appreciated, and if you're local, they welcome dog and cat food donations. These help stock their Pet Food Pantry, which supports families in need and helps keep pets in their homes, reducing the number of animals entering the shelter.Together, we can make tails wag and hearts happy, one duck at a time!For more information or to shop the collection, visit:

