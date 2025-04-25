Kettle Appoints First CCO And CPO, Forming All-Women C-Suite

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Their appointments come amid a period of significant growth, driven by six new client partnerships last year, alongside strong organic growth across a roster of some of the most admired Fortune 100 companies.

Camille, a longtime leader with 15 years at Kettle, has been instrumental in shaping the agency's creative identity, building lasting client partnerships and leading a team that reflects her dedication and vision. As CCO, she will continue to drive Kettle's story-driven practice across Creative Strategy, Visual Design, Copy and Motion. Jess, who joined Kettle a year ago, brings deep brand and product innovation expertise. Previously, she served as Managing Director of Experience Design at co:collective, leading teams in creating compelling brand experiences. As CPO, Jess will scale Kettle's product-led practice across Product Design and Product Strategy and Management, delivering innovative and user-centered solutions.

Kettle brings together storytelling and product innovation to social, interactive, and technology-powered experiences that are highly customized, intelligent, and create true connections. As part of the Code and Theory Network, Stagwell's digital transformation unit, Kettle is uniquely positioned to meet the evolving demands of modern brands.

Lauren Kushner, CEO of Kettle says: "We're building the future of digital and it's incredibly personal. The most powerful experiences aren't just functional; they're warm, fun to use and designed with care for the person on the other side of the screen. By uniting storytellers and product thinkers, we create ambitious digital experiences that drive real results and build lasting brand affinity. With Camille and Jess at the helm, we're just getting started."

Camille Imbert says: "From being Kettle's first employee to now, this is more than a milestone; it reflects how far we've come and how bold we're willing to go. We're building the digital experiences of tomorrow, work that's wildly ambitious and crafted with intention. Every touchpoint should feel thoughtful – because nothing we do is by accident."

Jess Mireau says: "Kettle has been quietly building the digital products that power some of the boldest brands in the business. We've earned our place by delivering smart, scalable, human-first experiences. Now, as the challenges evolve, so do we. And we're more equipped than ever to lead what's next."

Olivier Peyre, Founder and Creative Chair of Kettle, says: "From day one, Kettle has challenged the expected - reimagining how agencies partner with ambitious brands to create work that truly resonates. What started as two people in a Brooklyn apartment is now an extraordinary team of 230 plus, driven by vision, creativity and relentless ambition."

Kettle is a digital creative agency that builds personal, high-impact products and experiences to connect brands with their audiences. Trusted by some of the world's most ambitious brands like Apple, Nike, T-Mobile, Warby Parker, e.l.f. Beauty and Robinhood, Kettle blends design, strategy and technology to drive lasting impact. Most recently, Kettle was honored as one of Ad Age's Best Places to Work-a reflection of the values and culture at the core of everything the agency creates. For more information, visit wearekettle .

The Code and Theory Network is the only technology and creative network with a balance of 50% creative and 50% engineers. Our unique makeup makes us the place where CMOs, CTOs and CIOs come together to drive results for their businesses. We partner with our clients to redefine what is possible to create lasting impact and drive long-term growth. Part of Stagwell, Code and Theory offers a global footprint and the capabilities to work across the entirety of the customer-facing journey and implement the technology that powers it. The network includes the flagship agency Code and Theory as well as Kettle, Instrument, Left Field Labs, Truelogic, Create. Group, Rhythm and Mediacurrent. Code and Theory clients include Amazon, JPMorganChase, Microsoft, NBC, NFL and Yeti. For more, visit codeandtheory

