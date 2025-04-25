Antonovych Design Discovers Cutting-Edge Trends At Isaloni 2025: Luxury Materials And Human-Centric Design

Antonovych Design Team Immerses in Future of Interior Design at World's Premier Exhibition in Milan

ASTANA, ASTANA, KAZAKHSTAN, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A delegation of 18 from Antonovych Design recently embarked on a journey to Milan for iSaloni 2025, the epicenter of interior design innovation. Amidst the event's grandeur, which attracted nearly 300,000 visitors, the team immersed itself in a world of luxurious materials, groundbreaking technologies, and design philosophies prioritizing human experience. Celebrating its 63rd year, iSaloni 2025 marked a pivotal moment in the industry, showcasing trends that will shape the future of interiors.This year's exhibition transcended traditional boundaries, with many brands opting for flagship showrooms across Milan rather than conventional pavilions. Industry giants like Modulnova, Flexform, and Baxter led this shift, while Poliform and Minotti remained at the exhibition, though rumors suggest they may follow suit next year. Milan Design Week transformed the city into a living gallery, blending urban spaces with cutting-edge design installations.Key Trends Shaping the Future of DesigniSaloni 2025 unveiled trends that resonate deeply with Antonovych Design's commitment to innovation and luxury:Materials: Luxurious, tactile materials dominated, including Rose Lepanto and Verde Levante marbles in soft pinks and greens, and“wild” fabrics like raw silk that emphasize touch. Chrome and glossy finishes came back, particularly in minimalist designs, while light, untreated oak and matte wood textures added warmth and depth.Color Schemes: Subtle yet rich tones prevailed, with earthy hues like mustard, olive, and terracotta complementing creamy beiges and warm grays. These palettes fostered a sense of calm and relaxation.Space Architecture: Brands like Poliform and Modulnova redefined interiors with flexible, adaptive designs. Sliding partitions and hidden systems blurred the lines between rooms, creating fluid, multifunctional spaces inspired by Japanese minimalism.In collaboration with designer Paola Navone, furniture Design: Flexform and Baxter showcased Italian furniture that prioritizes comfort and emotional connection. Soft, rounded forms and luxurious textures like the new Chicago collection invited relaxation and intimacy.Lighting as Art: Lighting evolved beyond function, with brands like Davide Groppi, Boma, and Sans Souci presenting poetic, sculptural pieces that added atmosphere and emotion to interiors.Insights from Antonovych Design LeadershipSvitlana Antonovych , Creative Designer at Antonovych Design, shared her perspective on the evolving design landscape:“iSaloni 2025 showcased a shift towards designing spaces as experiences rather than just rooms. We're excited to incorporate the seamless integration of technology and natural elements into our projects, creating visually stunning and emotionally resonant interiors.”Dmytro Korotchuk, Head of the Antonovych Home Department, emphasized the event's impact on the company's vision:“The event highlighted the importance of sustainability and emotional connection in design. We're inspired to create beautiful interiors that resonate with our clients on a deeper level, enriching their lives through thoughtful, innovative spaces.”A New Era of DesigniSaloni 2025 signaled a departure from rigid design conventions, embracing a future where simplicity meets sophistication. As Svitlana Antonovych observed,“Interiors are no longer confined to traditional categories like 'living room' or 'bedroom'-they flow into one another, adapting to the needs of the moment.” This philosophy aligns with Antonovych Design's approach to creating timeless, adaptable spaces.“We're not just following trends; we're shaping the future of design,” added Korotchuk.“The insights from iSaloni 2025 will fuel our upcoming projects, ensuring we remain at the forefront of luxury and innovation.”

Svitlana Antonovych

Luxury Antonovych Design

+7 7084811110

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.