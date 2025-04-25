Scorching Days Ahead: KP Braces For Intense Heatwave

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)A significant spike in temperatures is expected across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from April 27 to 30, according to a special advisory issued by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

The alert warns of potential risks including heatstroke, dry weather conditions, and pressure on water resources as daytime temperatures are predicted to soar 4 to 6 degrees Celsius above normal.

The PDMA has instructed all district administrations to remain on high alert and has urged the public to avoid sun exposure, especially between 10 AM and 5 PM. Citizens are advised to take precautionary measures, while children and the elderly have been specifically warned against venturing outdoors during peak heat hours.

Farmers have been directed to ensure proper irrigation for their crops during this dry spell. The PDMA has also emphasized care for livestock and pets amid the rising temperatures.

Relief and rescue departments, including health services, have been put on alert. All heatstroke centers are to remain fully operational, and a public awareness campaign will be launched to keep citizens informed.

Following April 30, a western weather system is expected to enter northern parts of the province, bringing chances of rainfall and hailstorms.

The PDMA has activated its Emergency Operations Center and reminded citizens to check their vehicles before travel. Any emergencies can be reported to the PDMA helpline at 1700.