TDS And Uscellular To Release First Quarter Operating Results And Host Conference Call On May 2, 2025

CHICAGO, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS ) and United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM ) will be webcasting their first quarter operating results conference call on May 2, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time.

The companies will release their financial results on May 2, 2025.

To listen to the webcast, please visit the events & presentations pages of href="" rel="nofollow" tdsin or href="" rel="nofollow" uscellula . The presentations will be webcast both live and on-demand. It is recommended that you register at least 15 minutes before the beginning of the presentation to register, download and install any necessary multimedia streaming software.

About TDS

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) provides wireless, broadband, video and voice services to approximately 5.5 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular and TDS Telecom. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed approximately 7,900 associates as of December 31, 2024.

