PKF O'connor Davies Ranked #9 On Vault's 2026 Accounting 25

NEW YORK, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PKF O'Connor Davies, one of the nation's largest accounting, tax and advisory practices, is proud to announce that it has been ranked #9 on Vault's 2026 Accounting 25 list. This honor recognizes the top 25 accounting firms overall as determined by thousands of accounting professionals surveyed about Quality of Life (such as culture, satisfaction, client interaction and compensation), Diversity, Practice Areas and Overall Prestige. This is PKF O'Connor Davies' eleventh consecutive Accounting 25 recognition, this year notching its highest-ever overall ranking, moving up from the #12 ranking last year.

PKF O'Connor Davies excelled across the board, advancing in several ranking categories. Notably, the Organization is ranked #2 in Client Interaction, Informal Training, Internal Mobility and Promotion Policies. PKF O'Connor Davies' Tax Accounting, Audit & Assurance Accounting and Forensic Accounting practices each moved up at least six spots from their 2025 ranking. This marks the third consecutive year of upwards rankings movement since the practices were initially ranked in 2024.

"We are delighted to see year-over-year category improvements within Vault's national rankings," said Dawn Perri, Partner and Chief Human Resources Officer at PKF O'Connor Davies. "Our continuous investment in our team's professional development has continued to result in an industry-recognized culture where team members excel and deliver exceptional client service."

About PKF O'Connor Davies

PKF O'Connor Davies is a top-tier accounting, tax and advisory practice and member of PKF Global, a global network of accountancy firms. We have a long history of serving domestic and international clients. "Know Greater Value" speaks to the confidence and guidance that our clients realize when they work with us. It reinforces our commitment to delivering the highest levels of value, expertise and service in everything we do. Our clients Know Greater Connections, Know Greater Insights and Know Greater Value. "PKF O'Connor Davies" is the brand name under which PKF O'Connor Davies LLP and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC, independently owned entities, provide professional services in an alternative practice structure in accordance with applicable professional standards. PKF O'Connor Davies LLP is a licensed CPA firm that provides attest services and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities provide tax and advisory services.

