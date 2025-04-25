Intellum Now Available On AWS Marketplace To Simplify Procurement And Scale Learning Initiatives

ATLANTA, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellum, an enterprise learning management technology, today announced that its industry-leading learning management system (LMS) is now available on AWS Marketplace. This launch provides organizations with a streamlined way to procure and implement Intellum's platform while leveraging the scalability, security, and flexibility of Amazon Web Services (AWS).

AWS Marketplace offers a curated digital catalog that simplifies software discovery, deployment, and management. By listing on AWS Marketplace, Intellum enables businesses to accelerate their learning initiatives with simplified procurement, consolidated billing, and the ability to apply AWS committed spend toward their investment in education.

"Making Intellum available on AWS Marketplace reflects our commitment to meeting customers where they are and removing barriers to launching impactful education programs," said Dan Hynes, VP of Partnerships at Intellum. "Organizations can now easily access and scale the Intellum platform while taking full advantage of AWS's secure and high-performance infrastructure."

Trusted by leading brands such as Meta, Google, and Amazon, Intellum helps organizations drive engagement, retention, and revenue growth through strategic education initiatives. The platform delivers personalized, data-driven learning experiences at scale-powered by AI, deep integrations, and advanced analytics-to maximize business impact.

With this launch, AWS customers can seamlessly adopt Intellum's LMS and education solutions, leveraging AWS's security, compliance, and reliability while simplifying their software procurement process.

To learn more, visit Intellum's AWS Marketplace listing at or .

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Intellum, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED