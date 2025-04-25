Horizon Robotics And DENSO Forge Strategic Partnership To Accelerate Adoption Of High-Performance Assisted Driving

MENAFN - PR Newswire) At the 2025 Shanghai Auto Show, Horizon Robotics and DENSO announced their collaboration on advanced integrated driving assistance solutions tailored to China's unique road conditions. With a focus on safe and secure mobility, the partnership aims to further improve the responsiveness of critical functions, including acceleration, steering and braking, ensuring optimum assisted driving experiences across both urban and highway scenarios. A key highlight of the collaboration is the integration of DENSO's proprietary sensor technologies with Horizon's Journey series processing hardware, enabling high‐performance, cost‐effective ADAS solutions that accelerates the broader adoption of advanced assisted‐driving technologies.

Eiji Inoue, Executive Officer, Chief Executive Officer for China Region of DENSO CORPORATION, Chairman & President of DENSO (CHINA) INVESTMENT CO., LTD., said: "Since entering China in 1987, DENSO has continuously evolved to meet local market needs in China, delivering safer and greener mobility experiences to Chinese consumers. As a leading smart driving solution provider, Horizon Robotics' Journey series processing hardware and HSD (Horizon SuperDriveTM) urban driving assistance system demonstrate great potential for exceptional performance and scalability. We are pleased to deepen our local collaboration with Horizon and actively support the intelligent transformation of China's automotive industry."

Dr. Yu Kai, Founder and CEO of Horizon Robotics, said: "We are honored to partner with DENSO, a global leader in automotive technology with a strong reputation for technical strength and innovation in automotive components. Our companies share a strong vision for safe and smart mobility. Looking forward, Horizon Robotics will leverage its hardware‐software integration expertise to collaborate with DENSO in R&D and product deployment, jointly driving the evolution of automotive intelligence."

This strategic partnership with DENSO - a trusted partner of global leading OEMs - further strengthens Horizon's global Tier-1 network. It also marks a key milestone for DENSO in deepening its local technology footprint and expanding its ADAS product and technology portfolio in China. Together, both companies are committed to building an open ecosystem to empower OEMs in order to ensure safety, pleasure and convenience for drivers and passengers.

About Horizon Robotics

With its mission to make human life safer and better, Horizon Robotics is a leading provider of smart driving solutions for passenger vehicles, empowered by its proprietary software and hardware technologies. Its solutions combine cutting-edge algorithms, purpose-built software and processing hardware, providing the core technologies for smart driving that enhance the safety and experience of drivers and passengers. Horizon Robotics is a key enabler for the smart vehicle transformation and commercialization with its integrated solutions deployed on mass scale.

