Maharat For Tourism E-Learning Hub By SPARK Landing In UAE Supported By Google

MENAFN - B2Press)- SPARK, in partnership with EYouth and with support from Google, has launched the Maharat for Tourism E-Learning Hub in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Abu Dhabi welcomed nearly 24 million visitors in 2023, confirming its role not just as a global destination but also as a key player in reshaping tourism in ways that are more inclusive, digital, and environmentally responsible. The launch of the Maharat for Tourism Hub comes as the UAE rolls out its National Tourism Strategy 2031, which forms part of the country's broader“Projects of the 50” agenda to diversify the economy and position the UAE among the world's top tourist destinations.

With tourism set to contribute significantly to the country's GDP and attract billions in investment, the strategy focuses on four core areas: creating a unified national tourism identity, diversifying tourism products, building local capabilities, and increasing investment across all tourism sectors. The Maharat for Tourism programme supports these ambitions by equipping young people and small business owners with the tools and training needed to grow the industry in a sustainable and future-ready way.

“The UAE is steadily advancing its national efforts to develop innovative and sustainable tourism while strengthening collaboration with key local and international stakeholders in the tourism sector. That's why Maharat for Tourism plays a vital role in driving these efforts forward,” said Christel Bultman, CEO of SPARK.

The Maharat for Tourism E-Learning Hub offers tailored, free training across multiple areas, including sustainable tourism strategy, SME management, AI and digital tools, event planning, and soft skills. It also provides specific courses for policymakers, helping governments design tourism frameworks that balance growth with social and environmental responsibility.

Encouraging private-sector investment remains a key pillar of the UAE's strategy, with government incentives driving commitment to areas such as renewable energy, waste management, and eco-friendly transport. Just as important is the country's growing recognition of community-based tourism, where local communities play an active role in shaping tourism initiatives. The Hub reflects this by promoting inclusive approaches and ensuring that training materials speak to both economic and social priorities.

Running until the end of 2025, the Maharat for Tourism programme aims to support 25,000 job seekers and entrepreneurs across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Jordan, Tunisia, Lebanon, and the Palestinian territories. In addition to the online hub, the programme will deliver workshops and events that help learners translate their training into opportunity.

With the support of Google, SPARK has also developed the Maharat for Tourism E-learning Hub, a dynamic online training platform that provides specialised curriculum tailored to different segments of the tourism industry. These include courses on government tourism strategies and policies for policymakers, as well as courses designed for small business owners on managing SMEs in the tourism sector. Additionally, there are modules on experiential tourism operations and event planning and design, aimed at job seekers looking to enter the tourism industry

“At Google, we believe in the power of technology to unlock opportunities for everyone. SPARK's Maharat for Tourism e-learning hub supported by Google, aims to equip young people and entrepreneurs with digital skills for the growing tourism sector, contributing to the UAE's tourism goals and creating economic opportunities.” Marie De Ducla, Google Sector Lead - Travel, Retail, Consumer Goods & Services in MENA.

Contact: Tülay Genç | [email protected] | +31 30 799 6022