Y2K Icons Meet The Future With The Bershka Ss'25 Series

From soft neutrals to standout textures, this drop rewrites the rules of modern femininity







Dubai, United Arab Emirates-Monday, 21 April 2025: The BERSHKA SERIES returns for the SS25 season with a contemporary vision of the past and future. The new drop explores the juxtaposition between minimalism and maximalism, reimaging iconic pieces from the 2000s with a contemporary and imaginative perspective.

The pieces from the BERSHKA SERIES bring back symbolic 2000s silhouettes reimagined through a modern, edgy lens. Y2K references show up in all the right ways, fused with femininity and trend-forward details, exuding an unexpected, rule-breaking, and effortlessly wearable aura.

The palette is a young fashionista's moodboard dream-with dreamy baby blue, sleek black, soft vanilla, and urban grey-punctuated with zebra and stripe prints for that graphic pop.

The BERSHKA SERIES's innovative materials take center stage, with beads on denim, fabrics that capture light, and 3D camellia and seashell applications in accessories and jewelry.

This drop is more than just a drop-it's a moment, made for those who set trends, not follow them. The BERSHKA SERIES is now available in Bershka stores across the UAE and online on the website.