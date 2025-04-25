IMCD Reports 12% EBITA Growth In The First Three Months Of 2025
HIGHLIGHTS
. Gross profit up by 10% to EUR 325 million (+10% on a constant currency basis)
. Operating EBITA up by 12% to EUR 142 million (+12% on a constant currency basis)
. Free cash flow of EUR 102 million (first three months of 2024: EUR 106 million)
. Cash earnings per share up by 10% to EUR 1.55 (first three months of 2024: EUR 1.41)
Marcus Jordan, CEO: "After 26 years at IMCD, I am excited to take over the role of CEO and very much look forward to continuing the successful growth story of IMCD. We have had a good start to the year, with an increase in operating EBITA to EUR 142 million (+12%) and an increase in cash earnings per share to EUR 1.55 (+10%), compared with Q1 2024. Despite the current volatile tariff discussions and unpredictable market conditions, we remain confident that our diversified business, supported by our advanced digital and supply chain management capabilities, will continue to create value for our stakeholders."
