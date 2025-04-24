Qatar Airways Adds Doha-São Paulo Frequencies
Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday frequencies will be added to the two daily flights currently available from Qatar Airways. Tickets are already on sale from the Qatar Airways website . From July onwards, 17 weekly Doha-São Paulo flights will be available.
Flight QR786 will take off from São Paulo at 10:30 am and touch down in Doha at 6:45 am the following day. Flight QR785 will leave Doha at 00:10 am and land in São Paulo at 9:00 am on the same day. All times are local. São Paulo-Doha flights last 14h15, and Doha-São Paulo last 14h50. The Qatari capital is six hours ahead of the state of São Paulo.
Qatar Airways said the new flights will be operated by a Boeing 777-200LR, employed in long-distance routes, with 42 seats in business class and 230 in economy class. The carrier's Doha-São Paulo route has been in place since 2010.
Translated by Gabriel Pomerancblum
Read more:
Qatar surpasses 5 million visitors in 2024
The post Qatar Airways adds Doha-São Paulo frequencies appeared first on ANBA News Agency .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment