QNB And Mastercard Launch Debit Cards Campaign To Reward Customers

Doha, Qatar: QNB is thrilled to announce the launch of a new campaign, aimed at rewarding customers to use their QNB Mastercard Debit Cards for everyday purchases.

The campaign, taking place from 24 April to 24 June 2025, will offer winners the opportunity to explore new destinations, rewarding a total of 20customers with a QR25,000 travel voucher, each.

QNB Mastercard debit cardholders will be given a chance to enter the draw when spending a cumulative amount of QR1,000 on international purchases and cash withdrawal from overseas. Customers will also get an additional chance into the draw for every QR1,000 spends beyond the qualifying amount.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Adel Ali Al-Malki, Senior Executive Vice President of QNB Retail Banking Group said:“We are proud to launch a campaign that rewards customers for using their debit cards instead of cash. QNB's cards and payment products continue to shape the regional payment landscape with secure, convenient and rewarding solutions.”

Erdem Çakar, Country Manager, Qatar and Kuwait, Mastercard, added:“At Mastercard, we are committed to making every payment more rewarding. Through our collaboration with QNB, we are offering cardholders not only secure and seamless transactions, but also the exciting opportunity to turn their everyday spending into unforgettable travel experiences.”

QNB Mastercard debit cards are secure, convenient and rewarding payment products with a host of benefits and privileges for cardholders. Customers can transact safely and seamlessly using multiple payment options including mobile wallets.

QNB Group is one of the leading financial institutions in the MEA region and among the most valuable banking brands in the regional market.

Present in over 28 countries across Asia, Europe, and Africa, it offers tailored products and services supported by innovation and backed by a team of over 31,000 professionals dedicated to driving banking excellence worldwide.