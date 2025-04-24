Industrial Fractional Horsepower Motors Market To Reach USD 19.66 Billion By 2035, Driven By Smart Manufacturing & EV

Industrial Fractional Horsepower Motors Market

industrial fractional horsepower motor market grew notably, driven by automation, EV & rising demand for energy-efficient motor amid strict global regulations

- opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at FMINEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to recent industry analyses, the global industrial fractional horsepower motors market is expected to reach USD 11.84 billion by 2025 and climb to USD 19.66 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.The global industrial fractional horsepower motors market recorded significant progress over the past year, propelled by rapid advancements in industrial automation and the ongoing expansion of electric vehicles (EVs). With governments and organizations worldwide intensifying regulations to reduce carbon footprints, energy-efficient motors especially brushless DC (BLDC) types have surged in demand. This has led industries to adopt innovative, sustainable motor technologies to comply with stringent energy efficiency standards.After facing turbulence due to global supply chain disruptions in the previous years, the sector saw notable improvements in raw material availability in 2024. The supply of critical components such as copper and rare earth magnets stabilized, facilitating smoother motor production and driving down cost pressures that once strained manufacturers.Gain Valuable Insights from Industry Experts to Shape Your Growth Strategies. Access our Sample Report Now: #5245502d47422d3137393538As the industrial sector pivots toward smart manufacturing and Industry 4.0, IoT integration within motors has emerged as a powerful trend. This transition is further supported by the growing use of compact, reliable motors across the HVAC, robotics, and medical equipment industries providing substantial tailwinds for market expansion.Report Coverage & Deliverables:The report delivers a comprehensive analysis of global market trends, competitive landscape, technological developments, and regulatory frameworks. It provides data-backed forecasts, region-specific opportunities, and profiles of key players shaping the industry. Furthermore, it includes segmentation by motor type, application, and end-use industry, along with insights into post-pandemic recovery strategies and innovation adoption.Key Factors Shaping Market Dynamics:Several drivers are converging to shape the market dynamics chief among them are the growth of EVs, stricter energy regulations, and adoption of smart manufacturing practices.Durability and Performance Requirements:As industrial systems operate in increasingly demanding environments, fractional horsepower motors are now expected to offer higher performance and durability. These motors are designed to function with consistent torque and minimal wear over extended usage cycles.High-performance materials, advanced sealing technologies, and improved thermal dissipation mechanisms are being integrated to enhance the motors' lifespan in harsh industrial applications.Smart Motors and IoT Integration:Smart motors equipped with sensors and IoT capabilities are revolutionizing predictive maintenance and real-time monitoring. These features enable operators to identify and resolve issues proactively, minimizing downtime and operational costs.Furthermore, data-driven control mechanisms are allowing for finer speed, torque, and energy use management, aligning with broader sustainability goals across industries.Browse Full Report Here:Raw Material Costs and Supply Chain Bottlenecks:Previously, shortages in copper and rare earth elements hindered production schedules and raised operational costs. However, with improvements in global logistics and diversified sourcing strategies, manufacturers have regained stability in supply chains.This has allowed for resumed innovation and mass-scale production, fostering increased adoption of fractional horsepower motors in emerging sectors.Key Takeaways:- Market projected to grow from USD 11.84 billion (2025) to USD 19.66 billion (2035)- CAGR (2025–2035) stands at 5.2%- BLDC motors in high demand for energy-efficient applications- IoT-enabled motors gaining popularity in predictive maintenance- Raw material supply recovery stabilizing production lines- Strong growth anticipated in HVAC, robotics, and medical sectorsAdvancements in Motor Control Technology:Next-gen motor control units are being designed to offer seamless integration with industrial automation systems. These improvements support dynamic load adjustment, higher torque control, and superior response times.With more companies adopting digital twin technologies and cloud-based systems, motor control technologies are being tailored for interoperability and AI-based optimization.Growth in Robotics and Motion Control:The rise in industrial robotics and collaborative automation is fueling the need for compact motors with high torque density and efficiency. Fractional horsepower motors are playing a pivotal role in facilitating precise and consistent motion in robotic arms and conveyor systems.Additionally, these motors are now central to motion control systems in packaging, warehousing, and assembly line applications, contributing to enhanced operational efficiency.Key Market Players:- ABB – Leading in compact motor designs tailored for factory automation- Siemens – Pioneering smart motor technologies with cloud connectivity- Johnson Electric – A global supplier with a focus on medical and HVAC motors- WEG – Offers high-efficiency motors catering to sustainable manufacturing- Nidec Corporation – Dominates in brushless DC and micro motor segments- Regal Rexnord – Specializes in energy-efficient solutions for HVAC and industrial use- Allied Motion Technologies – Known for precision motion control in roboticsSurge in HVAC and Appliance Applications:The HVAC industry is one of the largest consumers of fractional horsepower motors, especially for compressors, blowers, and fan assemblies. Rising energy efficiency standards and smart HVAC systems are creating renewed demand.Meanwhile, household appliances such as refrigerators, washing machines, and dishwashers continue to rely on these motors for optimized, reliable performance with minimal energy consumption.Regional Analysis:- North America: High adoption in robotics, smart HVAC, and electric vehicles- Latin America: Emerging demand in industrial automation and home appliances- Western Europe: Stringent emission norms boosting efficient motor use- Eastern Europe: Gradual industrial modernization supporting growth- East Asia: Dominant production hub; major consumption from China, Japan, and South Korea- South Asia & Pacific: Fastest-growing market due to expanding manufacturing base- Middle East & Africa: Growing adoption in construction and HVAC sectorsLatest Automation Auxiliary Reports:SegmentationBy End-user:- Oil & gas- Pulp & paper- Metal & mining- Food & beverages- OthersBy Region:- North America- Latin America- Western Europe- Eastern Europe- South Asia and Pacific- Middle East and AfricaExplore FMI's Extensive Coverage on Industrial Automation Domain:The automated material handling systems market will grow at a yearly rate of 9% from 2025 to 2035. The value of these systems will rise from USD 34,342.9 million in 2025 to USD 81,302.2 million by 2035.The industrial vacuum evaporation systems market valuation is expected to reach around USD 5.38 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.3%.About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis helps businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.Contact Us:Future Market Insights Inc.Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USAT: +1-347-918-3531For Sales Enquiries: ...Website:LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

