USD/ZAR Forecast Today: Stabilizes After Sell-Off (Chart)
- The US dollar initially fell against the South African Rand on Wednesday but has seen buyers coming back in to lift the market. The US dollar course had been oversold against multiple currencies around the world, but Wednesday has seen the US dollar pickup ground against the euro, the British pound, the New Zealand dollar, the Australian dollar, and of course the South African Rand. In other words, the oversold condition of the US dollar has finally attracted enough attention to turn the whole thing around.
If the market can break above the 18.80 ZAR level, it could very well go back to the 19.20 ZAR level. On the other hand, if we break down below the bottom of the candlestick for the trading session on Wednesday, then the market could go looking at the 18.38 level, where the 200 Day EMA currently sits.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewAll things being equal, this is a market that looks as if it is ready for a bounce, but whether or not it is a complete trend change is something that we will find out over the next couple of days in this general vicinity.Ready to trade our daily Forex forecast ? Here's some of the best trading platforms in South Africa to check out.
