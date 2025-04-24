Stabilus SE: Invitation To A Web Conference On Q2 FY2025 Results On May 5, 2025
EQS-News: Stabilus SE
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results/Conference
CORPORATE NEWS
Stabilus SE: Invitation to a web conference on Q2 FY2025 results on May 5, 2025
Koblenz, April 24, 2025 - Stabilus SE (WKN: STAB1L, ISIN: DE000STAB1L8) invites investors and analysts to a web conference on May 5, 2025, 10:30 a.m. CEST, on the occasion of the publication of its Q2 FY2025 results.
In the web conference, the management board of Stabilus SE will present the company's development in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 (ends September 30, 2025) by means of a presentation. The Q2 report and the corresponding presentation will be available on the company's website at on May 5, 2025, at 7:00 a.m. CEST. Also, a Corporate News will be published on May 5, 2025, at 7:00 a.m. CEST.
Information on the web conference:
Date: Monday, May 5, 2025
Time: 10:30 a.m. CEST
Participants from Stabilus SE: Dr. Michael Büchsner (CEO)
Duration: ca. 60 minutes (incl. Q&A)
Webcast:
Telephone dial-in numbers for active participation:
To follow the conference in your web browser, please register at the webcast registration link . You can find the livestream of the conference under the livestream link .
To actively participate in the conference and ask questions by telephone, please register using the telephone dial-in link . You will then receive a confirmation email with individual dial-in details.
The call will be held in English language. Further information is available on the company's IR website at .
Investor contact:
Press contact:
About Stabilus
Stabilus is one of the world's leading providers of motion control solutions for customers across a broad spectrum of industries including mobility, industrial machinery, automation, energy, construction, health, recreation, and furniture. Stabilus offers reliable and innovative solutions that enable, enhance and automate precise movement, placement, as well as opening, closing, lifting, lowering and adjusting actions. The Group, which has its headquarters in Koblenz, has a global production and distribution network with eight thousand employees worldwide and generated revenues of €1.3 billion in the 2024 fiscal year. Stabilus SE is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and included in the SDAX index. More information at and .
24.04.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
