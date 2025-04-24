Ohana Surf Project Earns Qurator Elite Status From Hawai'i Tourism Authority

Ohana Surf Project has received the highest possible certification from the Hawai'i Tourism Authority's (HTA) new Qurator program – Qurator Elite Status.

- Ohana Surf ProjectHONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Qurator Elite businesses have proven their commitment to Hawai'i's people, land, and culture across six core areas: Environment, Cultural Support, Equity, Safety, Community, and Guest Experience. Ohana Surf Project ( ) is one of only a few organizations across the state to receive the top-tier certification.For Ohana Surf Project, surfing isn't just a sport. It's a way to connect – with the ocean, with culture, and with each other. They've built their business around this belief. Every lesson, every conversation, every wave they ride is an opportunity to teach, to protect, and to give back.“This certification is a reflection of years of hard work and heart,” said Ohana Surf Project.“We teach surfing, yes – but we also teach respect. Respect for the ocean, for the culture, and for the community that makes this place special.”Qurator is the official certification program of the Hawai'i Tourism Authority. It was launched in 2024 to help visitors identify and support businesses that align with Hawai'i's values. More than 100 local and global groups contributed to the creation of the program, including cultural advocates, environmental experts, labor unions, tourism professionals, and community organizations.“Qurator isn't just a stamp of approval,” said Mufi Hannemann, HTA board chair.“It speaks to a set of brand values for the Hawaiian Islands – that we care deeply about our land, our people, our culture, and our guests.”HTA's interim president and CEO Daniel Nāho'opi'i adds,“Many travelers want to make responsible choices. With Qurator, visitors can easily identify businesses that align with their values and contribute to a more sustainable, regenerative Hawai'i.”Ohana Surf Project stood out for their dedication to mālama – care and stewardship – in every aspect of its operations. That includes education on ocean safety and etiquette, beach cleanups, inclusive hiring practices, cultural training for staff, and efforts to reduce their environmental impact.They also work closely with local organizations and schools to offer accessible surf experiences and community outreach. Their team includes lifeguards, educators, and cultural ambassadors – all committed to creating a safe and meaningful experience for both residents and visitors.The certification is valid through December 26, 2025, after which a recertification process will ensure that each business continues to meet updated standards. Qurator was designed to be dynamic – evolving with Hawai'i's needs and values while keeping the bar high for accountability and excellence.To learn more about Qurator and what it stands for, visitAbout the Hawai'i Tourism AuthorityThe Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority is the state agency responsible for representing The Hawaiian Islands around the world, and for holistically managing tourism in a sustainable manner consistent with community desires, economic goals, cultural values, preservation of natural resources, and visitor industry needs. HTA works with the community and industry to Mālama Hawaiʻi – care for our beloved home. For more information about HTA, visit hawaiitourismauthority or follow @HawaiiHTA on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and X.About Ohana Surf ProjectOhana Surf Project is a locally owned and operated surf school based in Honolulu, Hawai'i. We offer private and group surfing lessons led by trained professionals with a deep love for the ocean and the Hawaiian way of life. Our mission is to share the joy of surfing through experiences that are safe, educational, and rooted in aloha. We are proud to serve both kamaʻāina and visitors and to do our part in caring for the land and community we call home.

Susan Geraci

Ohana Surf Project

+1 8085617976

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.