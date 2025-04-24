Cavallo Announces Integration With Infor ERP Systems To Expand Profit Maximization Reach

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cavallo, the leader in AI-powered Profit Maximization, today announced the integration of its Profit Max Platform with Infor, a global leader in ERP software solutions for companies in industry-specific markets. Cavallo continues to expand its market reach to empower distributors to boost profits with advanced analytics, margin optimization, and data-driven decision-making capabilities.

Profit Max Platform helps Infor customers drive maximum profitability for their products. With purpose-built visualizations and Cavallo's AVA Insights, the Profit Max Platform goes beyond business intelligence (BI). By providing actionable insights into margin and customer trends, the Profit Max Platform does the heavy lifting, eliminating the need to sift through complex datasets and manually create dashboards. It also provides unique insights into customer behavior through predictive analytics, enabling improvements in customer engagement, prioritizing high-value accounts, and identifying customers at risk of churning.

With this latest integration, Cavallo will support a broader range of distributors and provide critical tools to improve operational efficiency, adapt to volatility and maximize profits. In addition to Infor, Cavallo integrates with leading ERP systems, including Microsoft Dynamics GP, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, Microsoft Dynamics 365 F&SCM, and Acumatica.

Cavallo will demonstrate how to turn ERP data into powerful, actionable insights utilizing its Profit Max Platform at its "Actionable Insights for Maximum Profitability" webinar on May 29, 2025, at 2 p.m. ET.

"Our integration with Infor marks an important milestone in our mission to help as many distributors as possible manage complexity and maximize profits," said Mike Biwer, CEO of Cavallo. "We look forward to working with Infor customers to turn their operational data into a competitive advantage, helping them adapt faster, and drive smarter, more profitable decisions."

The new integration offers Infor users industry-first capabilities designed to maximize profit. These include actionable financial insights and predictive analytics to improve forecasting and pricing strategies and identify hidden profit opportunities.

Cavallo will showcase its Profit Max Platform, including the latest Infor integration, at ELAVATE '25, its Profit Maximization Conference taking place August 18 to 20 in Grand Rapids, MI. The event brings together forward-thinking distributors and industry leaders over two days, focusing on strategies and solutions for driving sustainable profitability. To learn more and register, please visit: .

Cavallo is a leader for AI-driven Profit Maximization. Its platform integrates with top ERP systems to ensure flawless orders and deliver actionable insights to optimize revenue streams for distributors, manufacturers, and product-centric brands. Its real-time analytics and advanced workflows also help businesses enhance customer retention and align sales and marketing initiatives.

