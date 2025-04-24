Superhero Confidence Crusader Takes Center Stage In One-Person Show 'Confidence Matters!' In Orlando On May 3Rd And 4Th

DW STARR

CONFIDENCE MAtTERS!

- DW StarrORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Performer and transformational speaker DW Starr takes to the Black Box Theater at Orlando Family Stage with two back-to-back performances of his one-person show, "Confidence Matters!" on May 3 and 4, 2005 introducing audiences to the unforgettable superhero, Confidence CrusaderTM.Part theater, part motivational experience, "Confidence Matters!" is a theatrical event designed to help youth tap into their inner strength and unlock their full potential. Through interactive exercises, storytelling, and a touch of magic, Confidence CrusaderTM leads the audience on a journey of self-discovery and empowerment.“This is not just a theatrical show, it is a movement. Confidence Matters! provides workable solutions for the growing lack of self-confidence youth are facing,” Starr said.The show is a powerful mix of theatrical flair, hands-on fun, and real-life takeaways.Event Details:May 3, 2025, Showtime 7:00 PMMay 4, 2025 Showtime: 3:00 PMLOCATION: Black Box Theater, Orlando Family Stage in Orlando, FLTICKET LINK:Perfect for schools, youth groups, and families this is a unique experience for anyone looking to improve their confidence. Tickets are complimentary on a first come, first serve basis to individuals and youth groups.ABOUT DW STARR:DW Starr is a dynamic performer, transformation speaker, and youth advocate known for using entertainment as a tool for empowerment. With a background in theater, magic, and motivational speaking, Starr brings a unique blend of passion and purpose to every performance.For press inquiries, interviews, or group tickets, please contact Robert Stack at 561-601-9991

Robert Stack

Robert Stack

+1 561-601-9991

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.