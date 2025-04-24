Jeffrey Earnhardt And The No. 24 Foreverlawn Toyota GR Supra Return To Talladega

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Earnhardt will kick off the season with Sam Hunt Racing at the Ag-Pro 300

Louisville, OH, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- April 24, 2025-ForeverLawn, Inc.® is excited to return to the Talladega Superspeedway for the Ag-Pro 300. This will be Jeffrey Earnhardt's first race of the season with the Sam Hunt Racing (SHR) team, which will be streamed live on Saturday, April 26 at 4:00 p.m. ET on CW.

“I am so excited to be back at the track flying the ForeverLawn colors for Sam Hunt Racing,” said Earnhardt. “Sam and the team have been working hard and always bring a fast car to the track. I can't thank them and everyone at ForeverLawn enough for the continued partnership and support. I'm ready to cut the Black and Green Grass Machine loose at Talladega and chase that finish in victory lane!”

Earnhardt will once again pilot the No. 24 Toyota GR Supra for Sam Hunt Racing. This will mark the start of his third season with SHR and the Toyota GAZOO Racing team. In 2024, Earnhardt competed in six races for the team, including a top-10 finish in Atlanta. The No. 24 car will feature an overhauled take on the classic Black and Green Grass Machine paint scheme.

“I couldn't be more thrilled to grow our relationship with Jeffrey and the ForeverLawn family in 2025,” said Sam Hunt, owner of Sam Hunt Racing.“Jeffrey takes a lot of pride in our development, and we know he can deliver in our GR Supras. He's become like family to our staff, and everyone is eager to help him succeed. I'm also incredibly grateful to Dale and the Karmie family for recognizing the shared vision and alignment of core values between SHR and ForeverLawn. It's going to be a fun year and we're ready to watch Jeffrey run at Dega!”

Featured on the car are valued ForeverLawn partners MD Body, PlayPros, Harvest Church, the Ark Encounter, the Creation Museum, the MNK Legacy Project, Precision Products, and key strategic partner Chosen Products. Also showcased on the design for this race is Impact Without Limits, a podcast from ForeverLawn owners Brian and Dale Karmie, who use their story and experience to help make an impact in the lives of others.

“We are thrilled to begin our sixth year as a sponsor and partner with Jeffrey Earnhardt,” says Dale Karmie, co-founder of ForeverLawn. "We're also very pleased to be back with SHR for our third season. Additionally, we want to extend our gratitude to STR, a key manufacturing partner, whose continued support has helped make this season possible. Jeffrey, Sam, and the entire team are incredible people to travel this journey with and we are excited for the season ahead!”

Viewers can follow Jeffrey Earnhardt and the Sam Hunt Racing team on social media and by watching on CW.

About ForeverLawn ForeverLawn® improves spaces and communities through innovative synthetic grass solutions. ForeverLawn is the sole provider of high-performance synthetic turf developed in direct response to consumer demands.

In 2025, ForeverLawn introduced Mow Lines by ForeverLawn, the only artificial grass with mow line patterns manufactured into the product. To discover more about this revolutionary landscaping solution, click here .

Learn how you can be a person of impact through business ownership opportunities with ForeverLawn. For more information, call 866.992.7876 or visit foreverlawn.com.

