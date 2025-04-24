NHA Educators Provide Inspiration, Test-Taking Strategies For Standardized Assessments

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Standardized testing season is here, and a pair of National Heritage Academies® (NHA) educators shared effective strategies to bolster success on these important assessments. Using these best practices, students can excel and start down the path to a successful future.

While standardized tests aren't the most popular among students, they are essential in creating opportunities. Student scores have a direct impact on college choice, scholarship eligibility, and curriculum placement in earlier grade-levels.

Grand River Preparatory High School Math Teacher Cassandra Johnson said reframing standardized tests in a positive way has been a point of emphasis for the school. She added when scholars try their best, they are keeping doors open for their future.

"Standardized tests are opportunities to show yourself, your parents, and your teachers what you know," Johnson said. "They provide opportunities for scholarships and colleges. Even if you aren't sure what you want to do, we want to avoid not taking testing seriously because that can close those doors."

Johnson and Grand River Prep Dean of High School James Lunga offered tips to help students tackle these intimidating tests. One thing they recommended was being intentional about preparation over a prolonged period.

Beginning two to three months before test day, Johnson and Lunga said doing practice tests is a great way to become familiar with the format and build stamina. Students can also take a diagnostic test, which helps identify areas for improvement, allowing for a more focused study strategy. Lunga said putting in effort over time is more beneficial than repeated practice in the days leading up to the test.

"There does have to be time where students are practicing certain skills to be successful at them," Lunga said. "If you give yourself a lot of time and practice those skills, you can see your progression and you're building up on that skill. It also gives you more time to try as many skills as you can."

Among the many tools students can use is effective time management. Using all the allotted time is important, Lunga said, suggesting students should check each of their answers and look back at confusing questions if they have extra time.

Students should also take advantage of their breaks and walk around the room. Johnson said stretching or taking a lap in the classroom helps students reset before the next portion of the test.

Johnson and Lunga promoted drawing diagrams, annotating text, and eliminating incorrect answer choices to overcome challenges during the exam. Johnson said mastering these strategies is an important part of preparation.

"Any student that has struggled with the actual learning target can still be successful on the test just because of the format," Johnson said. "With multiple choice questions, word problems, or context problems, these tools can help students better understand what to look for."

Parents also play an integral part in student success. One of the simplest things parents can do is stress how important standardized tests are. Lunga said he has seen students underestimate these tests, which have put them behind later in school, adding that an encouraging conversation can go a long way.

"These tests don't assign a student's worth, but they help us see where they're at with learning," Lunga said. "Framing the conversation around how students don't have to be the best, but they need to do their best so parents can know where their child is at and help them is powerful in itself."

Thanks to this culmination of parent partnership, test-taking tips, and knowledge from the classroom, NHA scholars are prepared to take on standardized tests and open doors for their future.

About National Heritage Academies:

National Heritage Academies® (NHA) is a network of 100 tuition-free, public charter schools across nine states, serving more than 68,000 students in kindergarten through 12th grade. For more information, visit nhaschools . To find the nearest charter school near you, use the NHA school finder .

SOURCE National Heritage Academies

