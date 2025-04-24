ACCIONA ENERGÍA PARTNERS WITH GREEN FORESTS WORK TO RESTORE EASTERN KENTUCKY LANDSCAPE

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CHICAGO, April 24, 2025. ACCIONA Energía, a leader in sustainable energy development, is proud to announce a partnership with Green Forests Work to support a transformative tree planting initiative in eastern Kentucky. This partnership will see the planting of 30,000 native tree and shrub seedlings on a former coal mine site, revitalizing the region's natural ecosystem and advancing environmental restoration efforts.The planting will cover 43 acres of a larger 250-acre reforestation area and focus on reestablishing shortleaf pine-upland oak forests typical of eastern Kentucky and the Cumberland Plateau.This initiative is expected to enhance air and water quality, bolster forest resiliency and create a more productive habitat for local wildlife. By restoring native vegetation to the previously mined land, the project marks a significant step toward sustainable land use and environmental stewardship in the region.Restoration of the site started in the fall of 2024 with the soil preparation activities and the removal of invasive species. The planting of will be completed in the spring of 2025. Additionally, a mix of native warm season grasses and wildflower seeds will be broadcast across the restoration areas to benefit pollinators, ground-nesting birds and other wildlife.This initiative is part of ACCIONA's broader goal of planting and monitoring of the growth of 1 million trees over five years – from 2021 to 2025. This commitment forms a key part of ACCIONA's Sustainability Master Plan 2025, which guides the company's broader strategy for climate action, environmental stewardship, and sustainable development.

