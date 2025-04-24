Proxes North America Announces Carla Guzman As New Managing Director And President

MENAFN - PR Newswire) ProXES, your processing partner, combines the strengths of three leading processing technology brands: FrymaKoruma, Stephan, and Terlet. With over a century of combined expertise, ProXES is dedicated to developing smart processing solutions that create sustainable value for its customers.

When asked what made her join ProXES, Carla mentioned "When the opportunity came, I didn't hesitate to accept the challenge. Representing FrymaKoruma, Stephan, and Terlet-brands trusted by industry leaders-is a huge honor and responsibility. These brands have delivered value and reliability for decades, with equipment still running efficiently after more than 40 years."

Carla Guzman's extensive experience and innovative mindset make her the ideal leader to drive ProXES North America towards new heights. Her career spans over two decades in the food industry, during which she has held key leadership positions at several renowned companies, managing processing solutions for diverse applications.

In her new role, Carla has been tasked with driving double-digit growth in the next 5 years. To accomplish such an ambitious goal, she highlighted the importance of leveraging ProXES' innovative technologies and customer-centric approach to meet this ambitious goal.

Marc Setzen, Global CEO of ProXES, added: "Carla's appointment is a significant milestone for ProXES North America. Her strategic vision and deep industry knowledge will be instrumental in driving our North American operations forward. We are confident that under her leadership, ProXES will continue to grow and innovate."

If you are looking for a partner to assist you in creating new products and provide customized solutions, you can learn more here about our Co-Creation Process at the state-of-the-art technology center located in Mundelein, IL.

About ProXES.

ProXES stands out as a leader in the processing equipment industry, offering innovative solutions that cater to a wide range of applications. With a strong commitment to quality, sustainability, and customer support, ProXES continues to drive advancements in processing technology, helping customers achieve their production goals efficiently and effectively.

