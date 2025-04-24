403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
FBI Reveals Americans Lost Billions to Scams in 2024
(MENAFN) A new report released by the FBI on Wednesday reveals that Americans were scammed out of USD16.6 billion in 2024, with older individuals suffering the greatest impact.
The data shows that seniors were cheated out of USD4.8 billion—an increase of 33 percent compared to the figures recorded in 2023—making them a major portion of the overall losses.
"Every number in this report represents a real person, a victim whose trust was betrayed, whose financial security was compromised and whose voice deserves to be heard," said Christopher Delzotto, the section chief of the FBI's Criminal Investigative Division, during a briefing with journalists, based on the media.
The findings point to fraudulent investment opportunities as a primary cause of the financial harm.
These deceptive tactics typically persuade victims to contribute funds to ventures in areas such as equities, bonds, housing, or other financial instruments, often under the illusion of extraordinary profits.
In total, these types of scams have resulted in USD50.5 billion in losses over the past half-decade.
Each year, the FBI receives about 836,000 reports related to cyber-enabled fraud, with the average victim losing no less than USD20,000, the report indicated.
In 2024 specifically, there were 47,919 complaints linked to investment scams, adding up to almost USD6 billion in financial damage.
Additionally, scams involving compromised business emails—where impostors pretend to be high-ranking staff or coworkers to solicit funds or gift cards—accounted for another USD2 billion in losses.
The data shows that seniors were cheated out of USD4.8 billion—an increase of 33 percent compared to the figures recorded in 2023—making them a major portion of the overall losses.
"Every number in this report represents a real person, a victim whose trust was betrayed, whose financial security was compromised and whose voice deserves to be heard," said Christopher Delzotto, the section chief of the FBI's Criminal Investigative Division, during a briefing with journalists, based on the media.
The findings point to fraudulent investment opportunities as a primary cause of the financial harm.
These deceptive tactics typically persuade victims to contribute funds to ventures in areas such as equities, bonds, housing, or other financial instruments, often under the illusion of extraordinary profits.
In total, these types of scams have resulted in USD50.5 billion in losses over the past half-decade.
Each year, the FBI receives about 836,000 reports related to cyber-enabled fraud, with the average victim losing no less than USD20,000, the report indicated.
In 2024 specifically, there were 47,919 complaints linked to investment scams, adding up to almost USD6 billion in financial damage.
Additionally, scams involving compromised business emails—where impostors pretend to be high-ranking staff or coworkers to solicit funds or gift cards—accounted for another USD2 billion in losses.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment