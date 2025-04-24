Sara & Erin Foster Partner With Dermalogica To Launch The 'Barely Famous, Always Smooth' Campaign Featuring Daily Microfoliant

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The campaign is set to roll out across multiple platforms, featuring a fresh mix of humor, authenticity, and expert-backed skincare insights from the Foster sisters, who are known for their candid takes on beauty, Hollywood, and life's unpredictability. Combining Dermalogica's science-driven innovation with the sisters' signature wit, this partnership highlights how confidence starts with smooth, healthy skin.

Kicking Off the 'Smooth Skin Movement'

The campaign will officially launch in April 2025 featuring Sara and Erin Foster, highlighting the effortless transformation of Daily Microfoliant-from powder to foam to radiant skin. In addition, the Foster sisters will roll out their long-term brand ambassador partnership, ensuring the Smooth Skin Movement reaches audiences everywhere.

Why Daily Microfoliant?

As Dermalogica's #1 hero product, Daily Microfoliant has long been a fan-favorite, delivering award-winning, clinically proven results with its gentle yet powerful rice-based exfoliating formula.



#1 selling powder exfoliant in the U.S.*

Top-selling Dermalogica SKU across all channels

Removes dulling surface debris and evens skin tone

Reveals brighter, smoother skin Gentle enough for daily use

With 100% of users reporting smoother, softer skin after just one use, the campaign encourages consumers to 'smooth it out' and embrace their most radiant, confident selves-whether they're barely famous or just looking for expert skincare that delivers.

"If you do not have the right exfoliator, nothing else you put on your skin after matters. Finding the right exfoliators for sensitive skin is also difficult – Daily Microfoliant is gentle and gets the job done. We really trust Dermalogica because it's a legacy brand that doesn't follow or chase trends, they set the standard. " - Erin & Sara Foster

Join the Conversation

Follow along as Sara & Erin Foster take on skincare with humor, honesty, and Daily Microfoliant in Dermalogica's 'Barely Famous, Always Smooth' campaign launching April 2025. Follow @Dermalogica, @SaraFoster, and @ErinFoster on Instagram to stay tuned.

About Dermalogica

Used by skin care professionals around the world, Dermalogica delivers skin treatment expertise with every touch. In 1983, founder Jane Wurwand identified a gap in professional skin care training and created the International Dermal Institute to provide advanced, post-graduate education. Wurwand launched Dermalogica in 1986, bucking the era's industry trends in favor of clean formulas, a minimalist look, and commitment to skin health, not beauty.

Dermalogica today trains 100,000 skin therapists per year in advanced technologies and services. Products are formulated for the treatment room, used daily in the hands of licensed skin therapists and by millions of people for professional results at home. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, Dermalogica is made in the USA, with products sold in more than 80 countries worldwide. For more information, visit .

About Erin + Sara

Sara and Erin Foster are the co-founders of the clothing and lifestyle brand Favorite Daughter, which now has two standalone stores and is sold at Moda Operandi, Nordstrom, and Saks. Erin is the creator and executive producer of Nobody Wants This, the hit Netflix comedy series starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody, while Sara also serves as an executive producer. The duo continue to develop new projects under an overall TV deal with Disney, run a venture fund called Oversubscribed Ventures that invests in consumer brands and tech, and host a weekly podcast, The World's First Podcast, where they discuss dating, self-improvement, and the arguments they have with each other.

SOURCE Dermalogica