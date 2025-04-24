Kymera Therapeutics To Unveil New Oral Immunology Program And Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results On May 9, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Watertown, Mass., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a new class of oral small molecule degrader medicines for immunological diseases, today announced that it will host a video webcast from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. ET on Friday, May 9, 2025. The company will report first quarter 2025 financial results and also disclose its new oral development candidate targeting a high value undrugged target for multiple autoimmune and rheumatic diseases. Additionally, the Company will review highlights and upcoming milestones across its industry-leading immunology pipeline.

To join the video call or view the livestreamed webcast, please register via this link , or visit“News and Events” in the Investors section of the Company's website at . A replay of the webcast will be archived and available following the event.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the field of targeted protein degradation (TPD) to develop medicines that address critical health problems and have the potential to dramatically improve patients' lives. Kymera is deploying TPD to address disease targets and pathways inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. Having advanced the first degrader into the clinic for immunological diseases, Kymera is focused on building an industry-leading pipeline of oral small molecule degraders to provide a new generation of convenient, highly effective therapies for patients with these conditions. Founded in 2016, Kymera has been recognized as one of Boston's top workplaces for the past several years. For more information about our science, pipeline and people, please visit or follow us on X or LinkedIn .

