Maximum Temperature Nears 40°C This Weekend: Qatar Meteorology

Doha, Qatar: The maximum temperature this weekend is expected to range between 37°C and 40°C, according to the Qatar Meteorology Department's forecast issued today, April 24, 2025.

The department added that the weather will become relatively hot during daytime with minimum temperature expected to be around 27°C in the coming days.



Sea height will range from 1 to 3ft, rising to 6ft only on Thursday.

Meanwhile the wind will be Northwesterly to Northeasterly at 5-15 knots on Thursday and Friday, while on Saturday it will shift to Southeasterly-Northeasterly at 5-15 knots.

The department has not issued any warnings for the weekend, but advised the general public to check its official social media channels for accurate weather information.

