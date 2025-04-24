Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges A Day Laborer In Louisiana Who Now Has Mesothelioma Or Lung Cancer To Please Call The Gori Law Firm About Compensation-It Might Be Much More Than They Think

- Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging a person in Louisiana who was a day laborer decades ago and has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or lung cancer to please call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106 to discuss financial compensation. Individuals like this frequently grossly underestimate the potential compensation they might receive in large part because they minimize their exposure to asbestos because the exposure took place decades ago.

The group says, "A laborer in Louisiana might have worked in construction, at a chemical plant, refinery, at a shipyard, a power plant or on a barge decades ago, they might have had significant exposure to asbestos and many of them may have completely forgotten about their exposure to asbestos. In many instance the laborer was a high school kid, a college student, or they were just trying to get a start in life. In many instances the laborer went onto a career where they were never exposed to asbestos again.

"If your husband or dad has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or lung cancer in Louisiana and decades ago, they worked as a laborer please call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106. You might be stunned at what their compensation might be."

Suggestions from the Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Louisiana or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

*“Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

*“Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Kenner, Bossier City, Monroe or anywhere in Louisiana.



For more information about mesothelioma please visit the government's website on this topic:

Michael Thomas

Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center

+1 866-714-6466

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.