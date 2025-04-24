403
China Denies Having Tariff Negotiations with US
(MENAFN) On Thursday, China rejected claims of any ongoing talks with the United States regarding tariffs, according to reports from state media.
This statement came a day after U.S. Leader Donald Trump suggested that negotiations were taking place for a potential trade deal with China, the world’s second-largest economy.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun addressed the matter, stating, "As far as I know, China and the US have not consulted or negotiated on the issue of tariffs, let alone reached an agreement," while speaking to journalists in Beijing.
The U.S. administration has imposed tariffs as high as 245 percent on Chinese goods, and in retaliation, China has placed 125 percent tariffs on all imports from the U.S.
Guo emphasized China’s position on the matter, saying, “This tariff war was initiated by the US, and China's stance is consistent and clear: we will fight, if fight we must.”
He further added, “Our doors are open, if the US wants to talk. Dialogue and negotiation must be equal, respectful and reciprocal.”
When asked about the possibility of his administration engaging in “active” discussions with China, President Trump responded on Wednesday, “Actively. Everything is active. Everybody wants to be a part of what we’re doing.”
