403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
AASOKA By MBD Group Crosses ₹100 Crore Milestone, Champions Tech-Driven Inclusive Education
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, 23 April 2025: AASOKA, the flagship EdTech platform of MBD Group, celebrated crossing the ₹100 crore revenue milestone - a powerful testament to its growing impact on K-12 education in India. The announcement was made during a media roundtable at Radisson Blu MBD Hotel, Noida, in the presence of MBD's leadership: Mrs. Satish Bala Malhotra (Chairperson, MBD Group), Ms. Monica Malhotra Kandhari (Managing Director, MBD Group), Ms. Sonica Malhotra Kandhari (Joint Managing Director, MBD Group), and Mr. Praveen Singh (CEO, AASOKA).
The event brought to life AASOKA's remarkable journey - from humble beginnings with 300 schools in 2022 and ₹10 crore in revenue, to now partnering with over 4,000 schools, empowering 9.5 lakh students and 80,000 teachers, and reaching ₹100 crore in just four years. What started as a mission is now a movement - one that stretches across the length and breadth of India, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and Kutch to Arunachal Pradesh. It is now beginning to take root internationally in regions like the Middle East and South Africa as well. With a clear vision ahead, AASOKA aims to touch 20,000 schools in the next three years.
At the heart of this success is a powerful blend of innovation, intention, and inclusivity. AASOKA is not just bringing technology into classrooms, it is reshaping how children experience learning. Tools like AASOKA WizKids are sparking curiosity from an early age, helping young minds build foundational skills in literacy, numeracy, and coding - all without the need for screens. The screenless coding bot and tactile learning kits make learning intuitive and joyful.
AI STEAM Lab, an experiential wonderland where students aged 8 and up dive into the worlds of robotics, 3D design, and artificial intelligence. Through hands-on kits aligned with their curriculum, children are encouraged to tinker, explore, and discover, bringing abstract concepts to life and preparing them for the future, not just exams.
These innovations are not just staying within India. With AASOKA WizKids now making its way into classrooms across Africa and the Middle East, the platform is expanding its impact globally, helping build a world where every child has the opportunity to dream big, regardless of where they live.
But what truly sets AASOKA apart is its holistic and human-centered approach. It's more than a digital tool - it's a complete learning ecosystem. By integrating the NEP 2020, NCF-FS, and NCF-SE frameworks and supporting multiple boards like CBSE, ICSE, and state boards, AASOKA ensures that no child is left behind.
Teachers benefit from ready-to-use lesson plans and professional development programs, allowing them to confidently embrace digital instruction. Students engage with project-based, multimedia-rich content tailored to different learning styles. School leaders streamline operations through an integrated management platform, while parents stay involved via real-time updates and communication tools.
Mrs. Satish Bala Malhotra, Chairperson, shared, "AASOKA is a tribute to the vision of Shri Ashok Kumar Malhotra, whose deep belief in the transformative power of education continues to inspire us. He dedicated his life to bringing quality education within everyone's reach, and his unwavering commitment is the foundation of everything we do. With AASOKA, we strive to honor his legacy by providing meaningful learning experiences that empower both students and educators."
Speaking at the event, Ms. Monica Malhotra Kandhari, MD, said, "AASOKA carries forward the MBD Group's legacy of inclusive education by offering an intuitive, one-stop solution for schools. Its vast academic resources, AI-enabled assessments, and interactive learning tools support every stakeholder, from teachers and students to school leaders. What truly sets AASOKA apart is its ability to be fully customised to each school's unique needs, ensuring that every learning experience is tailored to meet the specific needs of students and educators."
Ms. Sonica Malhotra Kandhari, JMD, added, "AASOKA reflects our deep commitment to making education more accessible, engaging, and future-ready for every learner. This same dedication runs through our work in hospitality and retail, where we focus on creating meaningful experiences that truly connect with people. At MBD Group, our integrated vision is to empower lives - in classrooms, in guest experiences, and in everyday interactions - through purpose-driven progress."
Mr. Praveen Singh, CEO, AASOKA, added, "We built AASOKA to be a complete learning ecosystem, not just a content provider or a tech platform. Every challenge we solve, whether it's learning gaps, classroom engagement, or school operations, comes from listening to educators on the ground. As we expand into more regions and invest into innovation and partnerships, our aim is to lead, not just in numbers, but in meaningful outcomes for every learner, teacher, and school we work with."
The roundtable concluded with an open Q&A and a networking lunch, bringing together educators, media, and stakeholders for a thoughtful exchange on the future of education and the pivotal role of EdTech in shaping it.
The event brought to life AASOKA's remarkable journey - from humble beginnings with 300 schools in 2022 and ₹10 crore in revenue, to now partnering with over 4,000 schools, empowering 9.5 lakh students and 80,000 teachers, and reaching ₹100 crore in just four years. What started as a mission is now a movement - one that stretches across the length and breadth of India, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and Kutch to Arunachal Pradesh. It is now beginning to take root internationally in regions like the Middle East and South Africa as well. With a clear vision ahead, AASOKA aims to touch 20,000 schools in the next three years.
At the heart of this success is a powerful blend of innovation, intention, and inclusivity. AASOKA is not just bringing technology into classrooms, it is reshaping how children experience learning. Tools like AASOKA WizKids are sparking curiosity from an early age, helping young minds build foundational skills in literacy, numeracy, and coding - all without the need for screens. The screenless coding bot and tactile learning kits make learning intuitive and joyful.
AI STEAM Lab, an experiential wonderland where students aged 8 and up dive into the worlds of robotics, 3D design, and artificial intelligence. Through hands-on kits aligned with their curriculum, children are encouraged to tinker, explore, and discover, bringing abstract concepts to life and preparing them for the future, not just exams.
These innovations are not just staying within India. With AASOKA WizKids now making its way into classrooms across Africa and the Middle East, the platform is expanding its impact globally, helping build a world where every child has the opportunity to dream big, regardless of where they live.
But what truly sets AASOKA apart is its holistic and human-centered approach. It's more than a digital tool - it's a complete learning ecosystem. By integrating the NEP 2020, NCF-FS, and NCF-SE frameworks and supporting multiple boards like CBSE, ICSE, and state boards, AASOKA ensures that no child is left behind.
Teachers benefit from ready-to-use lesson plans and professional development programs, allowing them to confidently embrace digital instruction. Students engage with project-based, multimedia-rich content tailored to different learning styles. School leaders streamline operations through an integrated management platform, while parents stay involved via real-time updates and communication tools.
Mrs. Satish Bala Malhotra, Chairperson, shared, "AASOKA is a tribute to the vision of Shri Ashok Kumar Malhotra, whose deep belief in the transformative power of education continues to inspire us. He dedicated his life to bringing quality education within everyone's reach, and his unwavering commitment is the foundation of everything we do. With AASOKA, we strive to honor his legacy by providing meaningful learning experiences that empower both students and educators."
Speaking at the event, Ms. Monica Malhotra Kandhari, MD, said, "AASOKA carries forward the MBD Group's legacy of inclusive education by offering an intuitive, one-stop solution for schools. Its vast academic resources, AI-enabled assessments, and interactive learning tools support every stakeholder, from teachers and students to school leaders. What truly sets AASOKA apart is its ability to be fully customised to each school's unique needs, ensuring that every learning experience is tailored to meet the specific needs of students and educators."
Ms. Sonica Malhotra Kandhari, JMD, added, "AASOKA reflects our deep commitment to making education more accessible, engaging, and future-ready for every learner. This same dedication runs through our work in hospitality and retail, where we focus on creating meaningful experiences that truly connect with people. At MBD Group, our integrated vision is to empower lives - in classrooms, in guest experiences, and in everyday interactions - through purpose-driven progress."
Mr. Praveen Singh, CEO, AASOKA, added, "We built AASOKA to be a complete learning ecosystem, not just a content provider or a tech platform. Every challenge we solve, whether it's learning gaps, classroom engagement, or school operations, comes from listening to educators on the ground. As we expand into more regions and invest into innovation and partnerships, our aim is to lead, not just in numbers, but in meaningful outcomes for every learner, teacher, and school we work with."
The roundtable concluded with an open Q&A and a networking lunch, bringing together educators, media, and stakeholders for a thoughtful exchange on the future of education and the pivotal role of EdTech in shaping it.
Company :-Teamwork Communication Group
User :- Shweta Tomar
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment