Powerade Unveils New Campaign Featuring Lamine Yamal And Rodrygo Goes To Celebrate The Power Of Pause

Today, Powerade launched the next evolution of its“Pause is Power” global platform, with a new creative campaign that builds on the brand's sports legacy. The 2025 campaign features“The 304” and“My First Love,” two films that focus on empowering athletes at pivotal moments and star inspirational footballers who represent the next generation of athletes.

As an unapologetically sport brand, Powerade's new campaign continues to celebrate the holistic athlete by focusing on the moment of pause where athletes' preparation, hydration and focus come together to unlock peak performance.

“We believe that true athletic performance isn't just about the moment of competition – it's also about what athletes do beforehand to prepare for it," said Matrona Filippou, President, Global Category – Hydration, Sports&Tea. "Powerade has always been committed to delivering the hydration athletes need to perform at their highest level, and it's been incredible to see how our platform has evolved to show just how powerful an intentional moment of pause can be for athletes of all levels. We're excited for sports fans around the world to see how a pause can fuel readiness, resilience and peak performance through the eyes of our athlete partners.”

Reflecting the brand's commitment to fueling athletes at every level, the new campaign features both everyday and professional athletes in the key moments where they find their power. The hero films and digital content showcase the personal rituals athletes use to achieve peak physical and mental readiness, empowering them to perform in their biggest moments.

Starring in the campaign's hero films are two of the world's most exciting athletes, Lamine Yamal and Rodrygo Goes. The influential young athletes have captivated the world with their authenticity and talent, embodying the brand's "Pause is Power" values on and off the pitch. Each film offers an intimate look into their unique pre-game preparation, revealing how small, intentional moments taken in the pause allow them to step onto the field with confidence and control to perform their best.

"The 304” offers a glimpse into how Lamine Yamal finds his power before a game, showing him in a moment of reflection as he imagines himself atop Rocafonda's now-iconic wall, drawing strength and inspiration from his hometown to fuel his vision on the field.

"Powerade is my go-to for staying hydrated on and off the field, so it's really cool to be working with them on this campaign,” said Lamine Yamal.“Powerade is all about what athletes do in the moment before they go out there, not just what happens during the game. For me, that means tapping into my roots in Rocafonda to help me get ready to perform my best. I love that this campaign gives me a chance to shout-out the 304.”

For Rodrygo, "My First Love" reveals how he turns the pause into a pivotal moment of readiness and hydration by tapping into his childhood passion for futsal and channeling the agility, confidence and quick-thinking the sport instilled in him for a powerful on-pitch performance. This film will be released in May.

Said Rodrygo Goes, "The moments leading up to a match are already part of the game. Taking a moment to pause, focus, visualize my goals, and prepare for what's next gets me ready to perform. Powerade is a key part of my hydration routine. That's why I'm excited about this partnership-to show how this moment of both physical and mental preparation is essential to unlocking my full potential."​

This latest evolution of "Pause is Power" sets the stage for Powerade's presence at the world's most prominent sporting events over the next four years. Reinforcing its position as a key player in the global football space, Powerade will own key moments at iconic events including the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, FIFA World Cup 2026, FIFA Women's World Cup 2027, LA 2028 Olympic&Paralympic Games and more.

The campaign was created by WPP Open X, led by Ogilvy and supported by Burson, EssenceMediaCom, Hogarth, Village Marketing, VML, 22 Ventures, The Underdogs, Polaris and Octagon Brazil.

