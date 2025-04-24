Innovex: 450 Startups Gather To Drive The Global Innovation Wave

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This year focuses on AI, Green Tech, Smart Mobility, Semiconductor Applications, and Next-Generation Communications, attracting nearly 450 startups from 24 countries, reflecting a 12.5% rise compared to the previous year. National pavilions from Belgium, Brazil, France, Australia, Japan, Thailand, the Philippines, Israel, Poland, and the Czech Republic will spotlight diverse global innovation ecosystems, fostering collaboration and opportunity.

InnoVEX Demonstrates Global Brand Influence as a Startup Hub

InnoVEX gathers startups, investors, and accelerators worldwide, connecting global resources and encouraging international cooperation. This year's expanded national participation will further stimulate business synergies.

Highlights from the French Pavilion include innovations in sensors, energy, micro-batteries, 3D audio, human-robotics interaction, and digital simulation, emphasizing interdisciplinary applications and sustainability. Flanders-Belgium Pavilion will feature startups specializing in cybersecurity, wireless charging, and micro-LED, along with Imec, the nanoelectronics and digital technology research institution. The Czech Pavilion will present breakthroughs in digital applications, automation, space technology, and robotics. The Polish Pavilion will demonstrate progress in AI, renewable energy, edtech, industrial transformation, semiconductors, and advanced materials.

The newly introduced Thai Pavilion features 17 companies specializing in smart solutions, AI education, and smart healthcare, highlighting Thailand's diversified tech growth. The Philippines Pavilion, also debuting, will showcase smart agriculture technologies led by the Philippines Department of Agriculture, aiming to enhance agricultural productivity and sustainability.

Furthermore, Japan brings 26 startups to enhance Taiwan-Japan collaboration, while Brazil will promote international engagement through established business models. The New South Wales Pavilion from Australia emphasizes quantum computing, advanced communications, and encryption. Israel will present cutting-edge developments in cybersecurity, AI, healthcare, and smart manufacturing, drawing significant investor attention.

Public-Private Partnerships Foster Thriving Tech Startups

In addition to national pavilions, accelerators and ecosystem partners intensify efforts to cultivate startups. NVIDIA will showcase 16 startup teams under its NVIDIA Inception Program, illustrating frontier technologies. Garage+ will feature 36 top-tier startups from Canada, Japan, the US, Sweden, the UK, South Korea, Israel, the Netherlands, and Hong Kong, covering AI & Data, ESG, Biotech, Semiconductors, and Smart Manufacturing. Other key contributors include StarFab, TPEx, Edge AI Foundation, and Interlink, bringing diverse and exciting innovations.

Government initiatives also bolster startup growth. Programs such as the Ministry of Economic Affairs' Best AI Awards and the National Science Council's IC Taiwan Grand Challenge (ICTGC) enhance the global visibility and competitiveness of Taiwanese startups, providing crucial platforms for showcasing innovation.

Diverse Activities to Drive a Wave of Creative Innovation

During InnoVEX, a series of diverse events will allow participants to experience actively, including the Opening Ceremony, InnoVEX Forum, Pitch Contest, and Global Demo Day. InnoVEX Forum will be held on the afternoon of May 21, will focus on AI. Industry leaders from AWS, Qualcomm, NVIDIA, Google Cloud Platform, Solomon, and Advantech will share insights on cutting-edge AI technologies and applications, discussing how AI is driving future innovation and digital transformation.

