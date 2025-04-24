403
Lavrov states decreasing labor migrant numbers not in Russia’s interests
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stated that reducing the number of migrant workers in Russia would not align with the country’s best interests, particularly given its current labor shortages. Speaking at a press conference after his visit to Uzbekistan on Wednesday, Lavrov emphasized that further reduction in migrant labor would make the country’s development goals harder to achieve.
However, Lavrov also stressed the importance of ensuring that migrant workers adhere to Russian laws and that steps are taken to prevent criminal activity among foreign nationals. His comments come amid a broader crackdown on illegal immigration by Russia's Ministry of Internal Affairs, which reported expelling more than 190,000 foreign nationals in 2024.
In February, the ministry’s deputy head, Alexander Gorovoy, stated that an estimated 670,000 illegal migrants are currently in Russia, with the majority being women and children. Additionally, over 1,300 cases of forged migration documents have been identified by law enforcement since the start of the year.
Earlier this month, President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to establish a new agency within the Interior Ministry to strengthen immigration management. The Kremlin explained that this move aims to bring more order to the migration system, ensure better compliance with Russian laws, and reduce illegal activities related to immigration.
Putin has also expressed appreciation for the nearly 1 million Uzbek nationals living in Russia, many of whom work in vital sectors like construction, housing, and logistics. In talks with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Putin reaffirmed Russia's commitment to cooperation on migration issues and promised good working conditions for legally residing Uzbek citizens.
