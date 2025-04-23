Screen Block

Vaseline launches Screen Block, game-changing protection against blue light.

CANADA, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With the launch of Screen Block, Vaseline have embarked on a mission to protect the gaming community from blue light.The campaign was sparked by findings that show long-term exposure to blue light does more harm to our skin than we might think. 64% of people are unaware of the effect that blue light can have on their skin. Blue light can penetrate the skin far deeper than UV light, and long-term exposure has potential to negatively impact people's skin.“Gamers are obsessed with skins. But the most valuable skin is their own”, said Louis Piereck, Senior Global Brand Director of Vaseline.“No matter the game, the 3.3 billion gamers worldwide all share a common enemy - blue light. They just don't know it. So we wanted to shine a light on the invisible enemy. But we didn't just launch a campaign to raise awareness; we created a product to shield gamers' real-life skin", said Francesco Grandi, Chief Creative Officer at Ogilvy Canada.A 15-second social film teased out Screen Block before it was rolled out into a full promo video. It was also integrated into one of Fortnite's biggest maps through a partnership with UMI Games. The in-game experience allowed players to protect their characters' skin from blue light, while also reminding them to protect their own skin in real life. A trailer for the in-game experience was launched on April 10 to promote the custom map."Bringing playable brand experiences to life has been a journey fuelled by creativity and collaboration", said Tom Parry, President of Umi Games. "Partnering with a globally forward-thinking brand like Vaseline allowed us to push creative boundaries and craft a truly immersive, joy-filled world for players. With robust promotional support from in-game integrations to strategic Creator partnerships, we're excited to engage next generation audiences through meaningful, innovative storytelling and experiences.”Screen Block also became the official partner of Talon Esports, one of the world's biggest and most successful Esport team based in Asia. Niclas "Pengu" Mouritzen, Assistant Coach of PSG Talon said, "Vaseline Screen Block and Talon will be a great partnership. I always thought my skin was safe because I avoid the sun. But turns out I might be exposing myself by not going outside."The campaign quickly went global via Twitch streams, Facebook Live, YouTube, and a plethora of other social platforms.Screen Block is currently available in Thailand with plans to expand globally. "With a first adopter mindset and a passionate gaming community of 32 million strong, Thailand was the perfect market to launch", said Louis Piereck. "We want Screen Block to be part of every gamer's daily routine."CREDITSClient: Vaseline GlobalIdea Creation: Ogilvy CanadaOgilvy SingaporeIn-game Integration: Umi GamesMedia: Mindshare SingaporePR Video: Sailor StudioVFX: Dogsled Studio

Screen Block PR Film

