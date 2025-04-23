Press Freedom Center To Host Lunch In Support Of Detained Journalist Austin Tice As Part Of Slate Of World Press Freedom Day Events

WASHINGTON, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, May 1, Debra Tice, mother of Austin Tice - a journalist abducted in Syria in 2012 and still held captive - will speak about the latest efforts to bring her son home. She will be joined by Matt Murray, the Executive Editor of the Washington Post.

The event will take place from 12-1pm. Tickets, which include a banquet lunch, cost $35. It is the first event in a two-day series put on by the Press Freedom Center at the National Press Club in honor of world Press Freedom Day.

A link to RSVP and purchase a ticket can be found here . There will be a press area for those who are just covering the event.

A full schedule for the Center's World Press Freedom Day events can be found here .

Contact : Bill McCarren, Director, Press Freedom Center at the National Press Club

202-662-7534 | [email protected]

SOURCE National Press Club

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED