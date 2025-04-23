BTC POWER: A Financially Secure And Industry-Leading American EV Charger Manufacturer

IRVINE, Calif., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BTC POWER , a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, continues to set the industry standard with its unwavering financial stability, revolutionary innovations, and commitment to American-made quality. As the EV charging industry experiences market fluctuations and new opportunities, BTC POWER remains the most reliable choice for businesses seeking durable, high-performance EV charging infrastructure - their 98% continuous uptime showcases their commitment to consistency, and customer satisfaction.

Financial stability and backing from a global utility leader

BTC POWER benefits from the support of one of the world's largest utilities, ensuring unmatched financial strength. While many start-ups in the EV charging industry struggle with funding and long-term viability, BTC POWER's secure financial foundation guarantees continued service, innovation, and support for its customers.

Decades of industry expertise and leadership

With over 25 years of experience, BTC POWER has pioneered several advancements that have reshaped the EV charging landscape. The company's innovations include:



Dynamic power sharing technology – Maximizing charging efficiency across multiple vehicles.



Steel enclosures over plastic – Providing superior protection against vandalism and extreme weather.

Industry-leading testing standards – Exceeding regulatory requirements to ensure real-world reliability.

Unlike competitors who adapt existing solutions, BTC POWER continues to drive innovation and can custom tailor a solution using standard building blocks for the right opportunity.

American-made quality and durability

As a U.S.-based manufacturer, BTC POWER upholds the highest quality and reliability standards, ensuring its commercial chargers are built to withstand high-traffic and demanding environments. Key features include:



Steel construction – Offering enhanced protection against environmental and physical damage.



Extreme temperature testing (-30°C to 50°C) – Ensuring reliable operation in any climate.



Liquid-cooled cables – Maintaining flexibility and high performance in extreme conditions.

NEMA 3R Environmental Rating – Protecting against rain, sleet, snow, and flooding.

Through rigorous testing, including thermal cycling, corrosion resistance verification, and emergency shutoff system validation, BTC POWER delivers some of the most reliable EV charging solutions on the market.

Leading the future of commercial charging

BTC POWER's commercial chargers are engineered for high performance, delivering up to 360 kW per port , with a roadmap to increase power output. Key capabilities include:



Back-end agnostic design – Seamless integration with various charge management systems.



Multiple payment options – Supporting credit cards, RFID cards, and mobile apps.



ISO 15118 Plug and Charge compatibility – Enabling automatic vehicle authentication.

Dynamic power distribution – Optimizing site load while maximizing charging efficiency.

As the EV industry evolves, BTC POWER remains committed to driving innovation, maintaining reliability, and supporting the growing infrastructure needs of businesses worldwide.

BTC POWER will be exhibiting at the upcoming ACT EXPO in Anaheim, California and invites everyone to visit them on the show floor in booth # 6009 and come tour the Buy America Factory and headquarters in Irvine, Ca during the week. Reach out to [email protected] for more information.

About BTC POWER

BTC POWER is a leading manufacturer of electric vehicle charging systems in North America. BTC POWER's product portfolio consists of both DC and AC charging systems with power ranges from 7.2 kW to 360 kW. With over 25,000 charging systems sold worldwide, BTC POWER's DC Fast Chargers and AC Chargers serve Charge Point Operators, Oil & Gas, Convenient Stores, Retail Centers, Fleets and more for charging electric vehicles, heavy duty transit shuttle and school buses, fleets, and other specialty vehicles. For more information visit or find us on LinkedIn at linkedin/company/btcpower .

Marketing Contact:

Caitie Romano , Marketing & Communications Manager

BTC POWER

+1 714 504 7604

[email protected]

SOURCE BTC POWER

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED