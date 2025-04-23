403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Saudi Crown Prince, Jordanian King Discuss Regional Issues
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, April 23 (KUNA) -- Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman received visiting King Abdullah II, of Jordan, at Al-Salam Royal Palace in Jeddah on Wednesday.
The two sides reviewed the latest developments of the situations in the Middle East with emphasis on the security dossier, the Saudi News Agency (SPA) reported.
They also discussed the sisterly relationship between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan as well as ways to promote cooperation in various fields, according to the report. (end)
fn
The two sides reviewed the latest developments of the situations in the Middle East with emphasis on the security dossier, the Saudi News Agency (SPA) reported.
They also discussed the sisterly relationship between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan as well as ways to promote cooperation in various fields, according to the report. (end)
fn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment