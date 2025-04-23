Investor Sentiment Surges As Crypto Market Enters Greed Zone

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

The Crypto Fear & Greed Index has surged 25 points to 72, marking a significant shift in market sentiment and re-entering the“Greed” zone-a level last observed on February 4, 2025.

This sharp rise from a neutral reading of 47 the previous day and a“Fear” level of 29 a week prior underscores a notable change in investor outlook. The index, ranging from 0 to 100 , is a widely used barometer for gauging emotions driving the cryptocurrency market.

Several factors contribute to this uptick in optimism. Bitcoin's price stability, particularly its ability to maintain key support levels, has bolstered confidence among traders. Additionally, the sustained inflows into Bitcoin exchange-traded funds suggest growing institutional interest, further reinforcing bullish sentiment.

Altcoins have also played a role in this sentiment shift. Increased investor interest in Ethereum and Solana, along with heightened activity in decentralized finance and AI-powered tokens, indicates a broader enthusiasm beyond Bitcoin.

Macroeconomic elements are influencing this trend as well. Expectations surrounding Federal Reserve rate decisions have impacted risk asset investments, with traditional markets showing signs of recovery. This broader economic context has added to the confidence in the crypto sector.

The Fear & Greed Index's methodology involves analyzing various market indicators: volatility and market momentum each account for 25% of the index, while social media sentiment and surveys contribute 15% each. Bitcoin's market dominance and Google search trends make up the remaining 20%. The current readings across these components collectively point toward increased bullish sentiment.

