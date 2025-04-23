MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Continental showcases autonomous driving technologies at Auto Shanghai 2025

April 23, 2025 by Sam Francis

Continental unveiled a range of cutting-edge technologies at Auto Shanghai 2025 under the theme“Advancing Mobility from Road to Cloud”.

The company highlighted its innovations in software-defined vehicles, intelligent driving systems, user experience, and advanced lighting – all geared toward safer, smarter, and more sustainable mobility.

Intelligent driving systems: Luna and Astra

Continental, through its joint venture Horizon Continental Technology, introduced two new intelligent driving systems:



Luna : An entry-level system offering Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Lane Departure Warning, and Integrated Cruise Assist. Designed to meet safety regulations across global markets including Europe, Japan, and India. Astra : A high-performance system supporting L2++ functions, enabling advanced driver assistance in complex Chinese urban settings such as narrow alleys, unmarked intersections, and traffic congestion.

Both systems are built on Continental's latest radar and camera platforms and are optimized for cost efficiency and broad OEM deployment.

Software-defined vehicle ecosystem

Continental is developing a comprehensive“Road to Cloud” ecosystem for software-defined vehicles. The ecosystem includes:



Core computing and communication hardware

Feature-rich software tied to edge ECUs, sensors, and actuators Full engineering and manufacturing lifecycle services

This architecture aims to simplify the transition to software-centric automotive platforms while enabling continuous updates and functionality upgrades.

Advanced projection and lighting solutions

The company introduced its laser beam scanning (LBS) technology for near-field projections around the vehicle.

This system allows real-time ground projection of navigation cues, safety signals, and customizable messages, enhancing both driver and pedestrian awareness.

Additionally, the new In2Visible Overhead Console integrates ambient interior lighting with projection features to deliver contextual information and interactive visual effects, improving the overall in-cabin user experience.

Corporate transformation: Aumovio

Continental announced that its Automotive business will transition into a standalone entity named Aumovio.

The new company will focus on future mobility trends, including autonomous driving and next-generation vehicle software.

Aumovio is expected to become an independently listed company on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange later in 2025, pending shareholder approval.

Strong commitment to China

China remains a core market for Continental, contributing around 14 percent of its global automotive sales.

The company emphasized its strategy of developing products locally for local needs and continues to expand its R&D and innovation footprint in the region.