2 New Municipal Districts Being Created In Jalalabad

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

JALALABAD (Pajhwok): The municipality of Jalalabad city, in eastern Nangarhar province has announced plans to set up two new municipal districts as part of a broader urban expansion and decongestion.

The initiative awaits final approval from the Prime Minister's office before its implementation begins.

In an exclusive interview with Pajhwok Afghan News, Jalalabad Mayor Qari bismillah Bilal said that over 580 million afghanis had been collected in revenue in the province last solar year.

He said approximately 90 development projects were executed last year.

Out of 90 schemes, 46 were funded through internal municipal revenues while the remaining were supported by the United Nations Office for the Project Services (UNOPS), he added.

“For the year 1404, we have planned 40 projects to be financed through the municipality's internal revenue. Although official approval is still pending, we hope to commence work once the green light is given,” Bilal noted.“UNOPS has also planned 39 projects for this year, some of which are already underway.”

He added the municipality has set an ambitious target of collecting one billion afghanis in revenue for the current year and was optimistic about achieving it by year-end.

In response to increasing urban density, the municipality was working on various urban development initiatives, including the creation of two additional municipal districts. A comprehensive proposal for these districts has been submitted to the Prime Minister's Office and awaits formal endorsement, he announced.

Jalalabad currently has nine municipal districts. Mayor Bilal revealed that the municipality was also seeking ownership of certain surrounding lands currently administered by other government entities. Once transferred, these areas will be developed into major commercial zones-an effort aimed at reducing interior-city congestion.

He continued among the 1404 development plans one was a major canalisation project, which will commence once the budget is approved.

Mayor Bilal emphasised the importance of public cooperation in ensuring the success of the city's infrastructure initiatives, cleanliness drives, and maintenance of roads, canals, and green spaces.

He particularly encouraged timely payment of sanitation fees and municipal taxes to support ongoing development efforts.

kk/ma