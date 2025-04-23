MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As the broader crypto market cools, certain digital assets and innovations continue to stand out. Dogecoin has recently overtaken Tron, climbing back into the top eight cryptocurrencies by market cap, an impressive feat in a market where many altcoins are losing momentum. Holding strong above $0.16, Dogecoin's momentum reflects both its loyal base and long-term relevance. Meanwhile, Bitcoin has remained in a sideways trend, ranging between $75,000 and $88,000, with bulls still struggling to push past the $90,000 barrier.

Cardiff, UK, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the broader crypto market cools, certain digital assets and innovations continue to stand out. Dogecoin has recently overtaken Tron, climbing back into the top eight cryptocurrencies by market cap, an impressive feat in a market where many altcoins are losing momentum. Holding strong above $0.16, Dogecoin's momentum reflects both its loyal base and long-term relevance. Meanwhile, Bitcoin has remained in a sideways trend, ranging between $75,000 and $88,000, with bulls still struggling to push past the $90,000 barrier.

Against this backdrop, free cloud mining is gaining attention as a low-risk, automated entry point into crypto. With no need for expensive hardware or advanced knowledge, the Best cloud mining platforms like Hartcoin allow users to rent hash power and earn daily returns, starting with as little as $30. Ideal for both beginners and seasoned investors, free cloud mining offers a simplified, stable way to engage with crypto while the market regains its footing. BTC Eyes $100,000, DOGE Surges, Hartcoin Gains Traction!

Today, April 21, it has spiked 3% to $87,506, a sharp increase that may have been fueled by a sharp drop in the U.S. dollar amid speculation around Fed Chair Powell's removal.

Trading volume jumped 110% in 24 hours, signaling renewed market interest. With BTC outperforming the broader crypto market, short-term projections now place it between $89,000 and $95,000, with some eyeing $100,000 by winter, hinting at a possible shift toward a bullish phase.

Currently trading at $0.1623, DOGE is up 3.58% in 24 hours but down 1.57% over the past week, underperforming broader crypto trends. Still, its resilience and strong community backing continue to drive momentum. A reclaim of $0.17 could open the door to $0.20 and $0.23, with key resistance levels at the 50 and 100 EMAs.

Hartcoin has surged significantly, reaching a market cap of over $49 billion. The platform has seen a massive influx of new users, with over 100,000 joining in the past week alone, pushing its global community to more than 9 million. This rapid growth is matched by impressive returns, with users potentially earning up to $69,250 in just one week . As a result, Hartcoin is gaining traction as a dominant force in the profitable cloud mining space, offering unparalleled opportunities and setting new benchmarks for success in the digital asset world.

Looking for Your Next Smart Investment?

With crypto markets moving sideways and rising costs for mining hardware, many investors are stepping back from traditional options. If you're unsure where to invest next, free cloud mining offers a smarter, low-risk alternative.

Discover Hartcoin: A Hands-Free and Profitable Cloud Mining Solution

Hartcoin stands out as the best cloud mining platform, offering proven returns, low entry costs, and hands-free earning. Rather than betting on which coin will surge next, let your capital work for you with secure, daily rewards, without the stress of market timing.

Hartcoin's Strategic Vision for Growth and Adoption!

Hartcoin is addressing key gaps in the cryptocurrency market, empowering underbanked individuals, meeting the growing demand for decentralized finance (DeFi), and tapping into the expanding NFT market. To fuel its growth, Hartcoin has allocated 60% of its tokens for public sale (ICO), strengthening its community and platform. Another 25% is dedicated to development and operations, ensuring continuous technical advancements. The remaining 15% is reserved for founders and strategic partners, aligning their interests with the long-term success of Hartcoin. This strategic allocation positions Hartcoin as one of the Best cloud mining solutions for sustainable growth and adoption in the ever-evolving crypto landscape.

Is Hartcoin a Smarter Way to Mine Bitcoin and Dogecoin Amid Market Uncertainty?

Hartcoin is redefining profitable cloud mining in 2025 with its cutting-edge, AI-enhanced platform designed for efficiency, simplicity, and scale. By integrating intelligent automation with eco-conscious infrastructure, Hartcoin delivers consistent performance while keeping energy usage low. As one of the best cloud mining solutions for both Bitcoin and Dogecoin, it provides users with a seamless way to build passive income, no hardware, no technical know-how required.

Whether you're just starting or ready to scale, Hartcoin offers flexible mining packages and free cloud mining options to match your financial strategy. With minimal entry costs and hands-off earnings, it's quickly becoming the go-to platform for anyone who wants to mine DOGE and BTC, or simply enjoy a reliable and profitable cloud mining experience without the hassle of conventional setups.

Why Choose Hartcoin?



Easy, Hardware-Free Mining: Start mining Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, and more without the need for costly equipment. Hartcoin's automated platform makes entry effortless, even for beginners.

Eco-Friendly & Scalable: Its AI-driven, energy-efficient system supports high transaction volumes while keeping environmental impact low.

Enhanced Security: Multi-layer encryption and advanced security protocols keep your data and funds protected 24/7.

Cross-Chain Compatible: Seamless integration with other blockchain networks offers users flexibility and greater control over their assets. 2-tier referral system: Earn passively with Hartcoin's Multi-Level Referral Rewards. The bigger your network, the more you earn.



3% from direct invites

1.5% from their referrals Global Access, User-Friendly: Designed for everyone, Hartcoin offers a simplified experience with global reach and localized ease of use.

Whether you're mining for profit or building long-term crypto wealth, Hartcoin delivers a secure, hands-free, and rewarding experience for all.

Final Thoughts

Hartcoin stands out as a forward-driven digital asset , purpose-built to address the common limitations seen in traditional cryptocurrencies, such as slow speeds, low scalability, and complicated adoption. Its user-friendly design enables both beginners and experienced investors to mine DOGE and BTC effortlessly, without hurdles. With its built-in mining and staking features, the platform allows users to earn passively by just being active on the network. By prioritizing ease of use, broad accessibility, and steady user rewards, Hartcoin evolves beyond a typical cryptocurrency, emerging as a robust ecosystem built for lasting value, real-world utility, and inclusive financial engagement.

