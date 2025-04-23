Ediscovery Market Analysis Report 2025 - Cybersecurity Threats And Digitization Fuel Ediscovery Demand In The Legal Sector

Dublin, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "eDiscovery Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The eDiscovery market is undergoing significant growth, projected to expand from $14.27 billion in 2024 to $22.5 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. This growth is driven by escalating data privacy demands, the integration of blockchain technology, and heightened global data discovery challenges. As legal frameworks tighten worldwide, the market adapts to the complexities and diversity of electronically stored information (ESI), thereby fueling demand for comprehensive eDiscovery solutions.

Increasing cyber threats are expected to further propel the eDiscovery market. Cyberattacks often necessitate advanced digital investigations to gather critical evidence, presenting both opportunities and challenges to entities worldwide. Organizations are increasingly leveraging eDiscovery tools to navigate the intricacies of legal compliance concerning cybersecurity, as evidenced by the significant rise in phishing attacks noted by the Anti-Phishing Working Group in 2022.

Technology advancement remains a pivotal trend within the market. Companies are deploying cloud-based solutions to enhance eDiscovery capabilities, offering centralized digital platforms for legal data analysis and compliance. For instance, Epic Systems Inc.'s Epiq Service Cloud exemplifies this shift towards cloud technology, providing a robust technological framework for legal departments and firms.

Moreover, key market players are innovating to enhance user experience and stay competitive. Cloud-based services are proving invaluable, offering scalability and security required to manage complex legal data. Casepoint LLC's recent expansion into the Canadian market with its legal hold and eDiscovery software solutions signifies a strategic move addressing the demand for reliable, national-compliant legal solutions. Similarly, TransPerfect Legal Solutions' acquisition of eDepoze LLC has expanded its service offerings, emphasizing the importance of seamless and efficient legal workflows.

The eDiscovery sector is dominated by significant entities, including Casepoint LLC, CloudNine Discovery Services Inc., Commvault Systems Inc., and Microsoft Corporation, among others. These companies are prioritizing innovative solutions to manage eDiscovery challenges, catering to diverse end-users across various industries including BFSI, retail, healthcare, and more.

Regionally, North America leads the market, with Asia-Pacific positioned as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The industry encompasses a wide array of services, from emails and documents to CAD/CAM files and instant messaging platforms like Slack, reflecting the diversified nature of data involved. The report covers key areas including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and North America, providing a comprehensive overview of geographical market dynamics.

Market Overview

The report investigates the largest and most rapidly expanding markets for eDiscovery, examining its relationship with the broader economy, demographics, and parallel markets. Additionally, it identifies forces that will impact future market dynamics.

The market report encompasses an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth trajectories, segmentation, regional and country-specific examinations, competitive landscapes, market shares, and emerging trends. It outlines the historical and forecasted growth of the market by geography, making adjustments for significant events like the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and economic factors like inflation and interest rates.

Report Scope

The market is segmented by component into solutions and services; organization size divides into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises (SMEs); it includes deployment types such as on-premises, cloud-based, and hybrid solutions. Key end-user sectors include BFSI, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, IT and telecommunications, government, energy and utilities, among others.

Subsegments: Solutions incorporate software and hardware segments, while services cover consulting, managed, and support and maintenance services.

Key Companies Profiled: Notable market players include Casepoint LLC, CloudNine Discovery Services Inc., Commvault Systems Inc., Conduent Incorporated, and Conduent Inc.

Geographic Coverage: The report includes data from Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, the USA, Canada, Italy, and Spain, across regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Delivery Format: The report is available in PDF and Word formats, alongside an Excel data dashboard for versatile data management.

Key Attributes