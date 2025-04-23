Pahalgam Attack: PM Modi Chairs Meeting Of Cabinet Committee On Security

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- The Cabinet Committee on Security met here on Wednesday evening under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a day after the dastardly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam killed at least 26 people and injured several others.
Besides the prime minister, the Cabinet Committee on Security comprises Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Sitharaman is on her way back from the United States after she cut short her official visit.
Prime Minister Modi returned early Wednesday from Saudi Arabia. He held a meeting at the airport soon after his arrival where he discussed the J-K terror attack with Jaishankar and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval. Foreign Secretary Vikram Mistry was also part of the meeting.
Earlier in the day, Amit Shah visited Baisaran in Pahalgam, the site where terrorists struck on Tuesday evening, as well as the hospital where some of the injured were being treated.
Read Also
CM Omar Calls All-Party Meet To Discuss Fallout Of Pahalgam Terror Attack
Video: Pahalgam Killings Spark Mass Protests Across Srinagar
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN23042025000215011059ID1109463752
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept
any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images,
videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright
issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment