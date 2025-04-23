Pahalgam Attack: PM Modi Chairs Meeting Of Cabinet Committee On Security

Besides the prime minister, the Cabinet Committee on Security comprises Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Sitharaman is on her way back from the United States after she cut short her official visit.

Prime Minister Modi returned early Wednesday from Saudi Arabia. He held a meeting at the airport soon after his arrival where he discussed the J-K terror attack with Jaishankar and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval. Foreign Secretary Vikram Mistry was also part of the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Amit Shah visited Baisaran in Pahalgam, the site where terrorists struck on Tuesday evening, as well as the hospital where some of the injured were being treated.

