Edible Insects Market Is Expected To Generate A Revenue Of USD 3.04 Billion By 2031, Globally, At 16.90% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Verified Market Research® a leading provider of business intelligence and market analysis is thrilled to announce the release of its comprehensive and authoritative report on the, "Edible Insects Market Size and Forecast," The Edible Insects Market is experiencing significant traction driven by rising demand for alternative protein sources, lower environmental footprints, and increasing government support. However, market growth is challenged by consumer acceptance issues, lack of regulatory clarity, and limited processing infrastructure. LEWES, Del., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Edible Insects Market Size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.90% from 2024 to 2031 , according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 0.87 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3.04 Billion by the end of the forecast period. The Edible Insects Market is rapidly emerging as a sustainable food solution. With increasing awareness of the environmental and nutritional benefits of insect-based protein, the market is witnessing a surge in investments, especially in food, feed, and nutraceutical sectors. Key Highlights of the Report :

Market Size & Forecast : In-depth analysis of global market size, projected CAGR, and revenue forecasts through 2031

Segmentation Insights : Detailed breakdown by insect type (crickets, mealworms, grasshoppers, etc.), application (food, animal feed, pharmaceuticals), and geography

Competitive Landscape : Profiles of key market players, strategic initiatives, and innovation trends

Regulatory Outlook : Overview of evolving legal frameworks across regions Consumer Trends : Insight into shifting dietary preferences, awareness campaigns, and barriers to adoption Why This Report Matters? This report provides a data-driven outlook into the Edible Insects Market, helping stakeholders understand potential investment areas, evaluate risk factors, and align business strategies with emerging trends. It also benchmarks global progress toward sustainable food production practices. Why You Should Read This Report :

Food & Beverage Companies seeking novel protein ingredients

Agribusiness Investors exploring sustainable agri-tech ventures

Policy Makers & NGOs shaping food security and environmental policy

Startups & Innovators in the alternative protein and biotech segments Academic & Research Institutions studying entomophagy and sustainability For more information or to purchase the report, please contact us at: Browse in-depth TOC on "Global Edible Insects Market Size " 202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2020-2031 BASE YEAR 2023 FORECAST PERIOD 2024-2031 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2020-2022 UNIT Value (USD Million) KEY COMPANIES PROFILED Insecteo, Bug Foundation, Eddiebug, Gran Mitla and Injectables, Bugsy Bros, Beetle Jelly, Bugs in Mugs, Haocheng, and Cricketer SEGMENTS COVERED By Product, By Application and By Geography CUSTOMIZATION SCOPE Free report customization (equivalent to up to 4 analyst working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope

Global Edible Insects Market Overview

Market Driver

Sustainability and Environmental Efficiency : The global food sector faces mounting pressure to mitigate its environmental footprint, and edible insects present a persuasive alternative. In comparison to traditional livestock such as cattle or poultry, insects necessitate 10–20 times less feed, produce markedly fewer greenhouse gas emissions, and utilize reduced amounts of water and land. For instance, crickets require only 1.7 kg of feed to yield 1 kg of meat, but cattle necessitate 8 kg. This efficiency renders them optimal for enterprises prioritizing sustainability and circular economy frameworks. B2B clients in food production, agribusiness, and sustainability-oriented venture capital firms are recognizing insects as a viable and scalable alternative in the future of protein sourcing, rather than only a niche trend.

Rising Demand for Alternative Proteins : The transition to alternate protein sources is imperative, necessitated by increasing populations, heightened health awareness, and the constraints of conventional cattle agriculture. Insects are abundant in protein (up to 80% in certain species), contain necessary amino acids, and are high in important micronutrients such as iron, calcium, and vitamin B12. The nutritional benefits are garnering interest from industries like sports nutrition, pet food, cattle feed, and pharmaceuticals. Prominent food manufacturers and consumer brands are diligently investing in research and development for insect-based formulations, while startups are pioneering insect protein bars, powders, snacks, and supplements. This generates B2B opportunities in product development, ingredient procurement, and distribution alliances.

Government Support and Policy Incentives : The Netherlands, Thailand, and certain regions in Africa are advancing edible insect farming via policy frameworks, research and development funds, and export assistance. The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) has sanctioned many insects for human consumption, facilitating regulatory clarity throughout the EU. Government initiatives are concentrating on integrating insect farming into rural development and food security programs. This assistance diminishes entrance obstacles for emerging enterprises and instills confidence in investors. Insect farming exemplifies a robust synergy between policy, market preparedness, and innovation for corporations pursuing ESG-aligned portfolios and governments formulating sustainable agriculture strategies.

To Purchase a Comprehensive Report Analysis :

Market Restraint

Consumer Acceptance and Cultural Barriers : Notwithstanding the nutritional and ecological benefits, the broad acceptance of insect-based foods among consumers is a considerable hurdle, especially in Western markets. The psychological "disgust factor" linked to insect consumption is profoundly entrenched in societal norms and views. Although entomophagy is prevalent in areas such as Southeast Asia, Latin America, and certain regions of Africa, Western markets necessitate substantial rebranding initiatives. B2B enterprises producing end-products must allocate resources towards innovative product formats-such as protein powders or blended snacks that conceal the insect source-and implement educational marketing strategies to mitigate rejection. B2B adoption in mainstream food retail will remain constrained without altering consumer perception.

Lack of Standardized Regulations : A significant obstacle to global scaling is the uneven regulatory environment. Various nations own distinct classifications and safety regulations for consumable insects, hence complicating cross-border trade and export-import logistics. An bug species authorized for consumption in the EU may not be allowed in the U.S. or Australia. Moreover, there is an absence of clarity regarding processing methods, labeling stipulations, and allowable additives. This regulatory ambiguity poses compliance concerns for manufacturers, exporters, and investors, hence prolonging the time-to-market. Aligning international standards is crucial for facilitating extensive B2B prospects.

Limited Processing and Supply Chain Infrastructure : The edible insect market is devoid of the developed infrastructure that underpins conventional agricultural and meat production. Scaling insect farming necessitates regulated habitats, tailored feed inputs, and automated harvesting systems, all of which remain inadequately developed. Moreover, there exists a scarcity of processing units proficient in converting insects into standardized food components such as flours, pastes, or isolates. The supply chain, encompassing insect farming, packaging, and sale, is disjointed and ill-suited for large production. This presents scalability issues for substantial food processors and consumer brands that necessitate uniform quality, safety, and volume. For B2B entities, this necessitates more initial capital expenditure and an extended payback duration.

Geographical Dominance

The Asia-Pacific region leads the Edible Insects Market owing to robust cultural acceptance, established consumer habits, and favorable government policies. Thailand, China, and Vietnam are in the forefront of insect cultivation and processing facilities. This regional leadership provides scalable production capacities and cost efficiencies, positioning Asia-Pacific as a crucial export center and strategic sourcing location for global B2B entities in the food, feed, and nutraceutical industries.

Key Players

The "Global Edible Insects Market" study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Insecteo, Bug Foundation, Eddiebug, Gran Mitla and Injectables, Bugsy Bros, Beetle Jelly, Bugs in Mugs, Haocheng, and Cricketer.

Edible Insects Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research has segmented the global market into Product, Application and Geography.

Edible Insects Market, by Product







Caterpillar



Beetles

Cricket

Edible Insects Market, by Application







Powder

Protein Bars

Edible Insects Market, by Geography







North America





U.S





Canada



Mexico



Europe





Germany





France





U.K



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific





China





Japan





India



Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW





Middle East & Africa Latin America

