Hoboken's Brandon's Donuts Expands Services With Custom Bulk Orders For Parties And Business Functions

NEW JERSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Brandon's Donuts , a family-owned specialty doughnut business located in Hoboken, New Jersey, has introduced a new service model aimed at accommodating large-scale orders for corporate gatherings, private celebrations, and event catering . The move marks a significant development in the brand's operational scope since relocating to Hoboken from Brooklyn in 2024.

Operating out of The Ainsworth, a waterfront venue at 310 Sinatra Drive, Brandon's Donuts has gained attention for its build-your-own doughnut concept, which allows customers to select from a variety of bases, frostings, and toppings. This high level of customization, previously offered only to walk-in customers and small group orders, is now being adapted for bulk procurement and business use cases.

The new service includes options for event planners and businesses to place pre-scheduled, large-volume doughnut orders tailored to specific themes or dietary needs. Orders can be configured through a streamlined online system and picked up at the store or delivered through third-party logistics partners. This addition is particularly relevant for clients looking to provide distinctive catering alternatives during company meetings, milestone events, or marketing activations.

The initiative stems from what the business describes as an“organic evolution” driven by increasing demand from local offices, event organizers, and Hoboken-based institutions. While the business has maintained a small footprint, including a mobile cart along the Hoboken waterfront, the introduction of bulk ordering signals a shift toward greater integration with the city's event economy.

Brandon's Donuts offers a rotation of core and seasonal flavors, including S'mores, Birthday Cake, and Strawberry Shortcake. The bulk ordering system allows customers to select up to six flavor profiles per order, with minimum quantity thresholds set to ensure consistent product quality. The company notes that each batch is prepared fresh on the day of delivery or pick-up and packaged for maximum shelf stability over several hours.

In compliance with local food handling regulations, all orders exceeding 50 units are prepared in batches with certified food-safe materials and labeled according to allergen guidelines. Gluten-free options are available upon request, and the business is currently assessing the feasibility of nut-free batches for sensitive environments.

Orders can be placed with 48 hours' notice through the official website, and an internal coordination team is available to assist with customization and scheduling.

About Brandon's Donuts

Brandon's Donuts is a Hoboken-based doughnut shop specializing in handcrafted, customizable doughnuts. Founded with over two decades of experience in artisanal baking, the business operates out of The Ainsworth at 310 Sinatra Drive and also serves the local community via a mobile doughnut cart. Known for creative toppings and flavor combinations, Brandon's Donuts provides freshly made offerings for both individuals and events.

